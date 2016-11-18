Charlotte R Seaman

Charlotte Riffle Seaman, 65 of West Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Seaman was born on Oct. 14, 1951, the daughter of Maurice O. Riffle and the late Doris (Ralston) Riffle in West Union. Besides her mother she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Seaman.

She was a member of the Satterfield Chapel Christion Union Church and attended West Union Christian Union Church, Corner Stone Christian Union Church and the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Darin Seaman and wife Christina; one daughter, Shelly Seaman Strauss and husband Mark; one brother, Derryl Riffle; one sister, Janet Riffle Faulkner; five grandchildren, Noah, Josiah, Zoie, Seth, and Delany; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Kirker Cemetery with Cliff Stevens officiating, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Corner Stone Christian Union Church or the West Union Bible Baptist Church.