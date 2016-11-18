Charlotte R Seaman

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
Charlotte R Seaman

Written by Peoples Defender 2 Comments

image_392Charlotte Riffle Seaman, 65 of West Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at her residence.  Mrs. Seaman was born on Oct. 14, 1951, the daughter of Maurice O. Riffle and the late Doris (Ralston) Riffle in West Union.  Besides her mother she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Seaman.
She was a member of the Satterfield Chapel Christion Union Church and attended West Union Christian Union Church, Corner Stone Christian Union Church and the West Union Bible Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Darin Seaman and wife Christina; one daughter, Shelly Seaman Strauss and husband Mark; one brother, Derryl Riffle; one sister, Janet Riffle Faulkner; five grandchildren, Noah, Josiah, Zoie, Seth, and Delany; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Kirker Cemetery with Cliff Stevens officiating, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Corner Stone Christian Union Church or the West Union Bible Baptist Church.

2 comments:

  1. My thoughts and prayers are with you during the loss of Charlotte.
    I have many fond memories of Charlotte through the years. She was a wonderful person who was always willing to help others. We laughed many times while attending Band shows cheering on WUHS marching band.
    May it give you comfort knowing she is in the loving arms of our heavenly Father.

    Reply

  2. Darin, Shelly and family, I was so saddened to hear of your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that God will surround you with his comfort and peace at this time.

    Reply

