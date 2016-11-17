Bennie Skaggs, 32, of West Milton, Ohio, formerly of Manchester, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 at his home. He was born June 19, 1984, in Sanford, N.C. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Billy Spires and uncle Richard Spires.

The visitation is from 11 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Mr. Skaggs will be cremated after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.