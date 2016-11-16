Jeffrey A Brown Sr

Jeffrey Allen Brown, Sr., was born on Jan. 23, 1954 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton to Gordon Harold Brown and Celeste Katherine (Buschwoller) Brown. Jeff was the youngest of three Brown children, including sister Sharon and brother Myke. Jeff was a 1972 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton. The Brown family resided in the Dayton area until the early 1970’s when they relocated to Adams County.

He was briefly married and blessed with twins, son Jeffrey Allen Brown II and daughter Jamey Ann (Brown) Burton. Jeff raised his twins on the family farm, Shepherd’s Run, and remained there for the great majority of his life.

Jeff was a proud veteran, serving his country in the United States Army. He worked as a Yard Foreman for Haas Lumber in Peebles for several decades. After his years at Haas he worked for Airborne Express/DHL in Wilmington. Both of Jeff’s children followed in his footsteps and joined the United States Army during their junior year of high school.

Jeff was a simple man that enjoyed the simple joys in life. He loved exploring the State Parks with his children and frequenting local festivals or fairs. Jeff had a great sense of humor and loved slap-stick comedies. Throughout the years Jeff enjoyed his many dogs, board games, playing Santa at family holiday functions, and encouraging his children’s varied interests.

After Jeff’s father Gordon passed away in 2001, he continued to work on the family farm and care for his mother Celeste. During the past several months both Jeff and his mother have called the Laurels of Hillsboro home, due to ongoing health issues.

Jeff passed away suddenly on Nov. 13, 2016 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro due to complications from ALS. He leaves behind a host of family and friends to honor his memory including: his mother, Celeste Brown, his son, Jeffrey Brown, daughter-in-law Jennifer, granddaughters, Meredith, MacKenzie, Morgan, and Madison, all of Batavia, Ohio; his daughter Jamey Burton, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandson Spencer, all of Williamsburg, Virginia; his sister Sharon Bentley of California, and his brother Myke Brown of Indiana.

Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow immediately after. Jeff will be laid to rest next to his father at the Louisville Cemetery in Adams County.