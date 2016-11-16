Jeffrey A Brown Sr Peebles Library welcomes local author and survivor on Nov. 19 Homer C Eldridge Robert W Schomberg One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count Voters approve majority of county levies on Tuesday’s election ballot NAES Sixth Graders practice the democratic process Honoring one who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ Overcoming adversity, veteran of Iraq War opens local business Senior Profile: Ben Figgins Senior Profile: Macy Mullenix SHAC Basketball Previews are set for Nov. 18 and 25 Trio of local golfers finish careers with trip to the highest level of high school competition Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas finishes sixth in OHSAA state cross-country meet Upset win sends Trump to the White House ACRMC awarded plaque for 50 years of service Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for First Nine Week Grading Period BREAKING ELECTION NEWS! Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions
Obituaries

Jeffrey A Brown Sr

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Jeffrey Allen Brown, Sr., was born on Jan. 23, 1954 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton to Gordon Harold Brown and Celeste Katherine (Buschwoller) Brown.  Jeff was the youngest of three Brown children, including sister Sharon and brother Myke. Jeff was a 1972 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton. The Brown family resided in the Dayton area until the early 1970’s when they relocated to Adams County.
He was briefly married and blessed with twins, son Jeffrey Allen Brown II and daughter Jamey Ann (Brown) Burton. Jeff raised his twins on the family farm, Shepherd’s Run, and remained there for the great majority of his life.
Jeff was a proud veteran, serving his country in the United States Army. He worked as a Yard Foreman for Haas Lumber in Peebles for several decades. After his years at Haas he worked for Airborne Express/DHL in Wilmington. Both of Jeff’s children followed in his footsteps and joined the United States Army during their junior year of high school.
Jeff was a simple man that enjoyed the simple joys in life. He loved exploring the State Parks with his children and frequenting local festivals or fairs.  Jeff had a great sense of humor and loved slap-stick comedies. Throughout the years Jeff enjoyed his many dogs, board games, playing Santa at family holiday functions, and encouraging his children’s varied interests.
After Jeff’s father Gordon passed away in 2001, he continued to work on the family farm and care for his mother Celeste. During the past several months both Jeff and his mother have called the Laurels of Hillsboro home, due to ongoing health issues.
Jeff passed away suddenly on Nov. 13, 2016 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro due to complications from ALS. He leaves behind a host of family and friends to honor his memory including: his mother, Celeste Brown, his son, Jeffrey Brown, daughter-in-law Jennifer, granddaughters, Meredith, MacKenzie, Morgan, and Madison, all of Batavia, Ohio; his daughter Jamey Burton, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandson Spencer, all of Williamsburg, Virginia; his sister Sharon Bentley of California, and his brother Myke Brown of Indiana.
Funeral services will  held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.  Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow immediately after. Jeff will be laid to rest next to his father at the Louisville Cemetery in Adams County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender