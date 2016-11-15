Peebles Library welcomes local author and survivor on Nov. 19

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m., join Kilee Brookbank and her mother Lori Highlander at the Peebles Library as they share their story. Kilee and Lori are the authors of “Beautiful Scars,” a true story about overcoming a life-changing experience.

Kilee was 16 years old, attending Ripley Lewis Union Huntington high school in Brown County, when she survived an explosion that destroyed her home and burned her over 45% of her body. Through the ensuing surgeries, numerous skin grafts, long-term physical therapy, and enduring great pain,

Kilee and her family discovered what it meant to overcome incredible adversity. Kilee faced her journey to full recovery with courage, determination, and a positive attitude that inspired her community and all who learned her story.

In 2015, Kilee formed the Kilee Gives Back Foundation to support Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati, the burn unit that gave her the care and support she needed during her recovery.

Kilee and Lori will share excerpts from “Beautiful Scars,” and will be available to answer questions. Signed copies will be available for purchase.

Thanks to the Peebles Magazine Club for sponsoring this special event.