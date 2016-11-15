Homer C Eldridge Robert W Schomberg One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count Voters approve majority of county levies on Tuesday’s election ballot NAES Sixth Graders practice the democratic process Honoring one who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ Overcoming adversity, veteran of Iraq War opens local business Senior Profile: Ben Figgins Senior Profile: Macy Mullenix SHAC Basketball Previews are set for Nov. 18 and 25 Trio of local golfers finish careers with trip to the highest level of high school competition Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas finishes sixth in OHSAA state cross-country meet Upset win sends Trump to the White House ACRMC awarded plaque for 50 years of service Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for First Nine Week Grading Period BREAKING ELECTION NEWS! Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month
Homer C. Eldridge, 92, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, died Monday, November 14, 2016  at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born October  2, 1924 in Cherry Fork. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and  Goldleigh M. (Nevil) Eldridge and wife, Lavera “Jean” Eldridge.  He is survived by one son, Donald (Michelle) Eldridge of Cherry Fork; three  daughters: Cindy (Dan) Raines of Seaman, Jane (Harry) Leonard of Cherry Fork and  Lois (Bob) Smith of Columbus; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great  great grandchild; four nephews and first cousin, Esther Stinson of Batavia.  He was a retired tobacco, grain and livestock farmer in Wayne Township. He  was owner and operator of the Homer Eldridge and Son Trucking Company of Cherry  Fork for 20 years. He was a former employee of the O.K. Warehouse in Ripley for 25  years, and former crop reporter for the Statistical Reporting Service of Columbus.  He was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church since 1934, and was  a Trustee, Elder, Custodian and Sunday School Teacher. He was a 1942 Graduate of  the former Wayne Township High School in Cherry Fork. He was a member of the  Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department since 1952, and was a Chief for many  years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau. He was a former poll worker and judge  at the Wayne Township and Cherry Fork Village precincts. He was a member of the  former Seaman School Board for eight years.  Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church,  14806 State Route 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.  The visitation is 6 until 8 pm Thursday, November 17, 2016 at the Cherry Fork  Presbyterian Church in Cherry Fork.  The funeral service is 11 am Friday at the Church with a visitation one hour prior.  Pastor Norine Behm will officiate. The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery.  Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

