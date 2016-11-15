Homer C. Eldridge, 92, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, died Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born October 2, 1924 in Cherry Fork. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and Goldleigh M. (Nevil) Eldridge and wife, Lavera “Jean” Eldridge. He is survived by one son, Donald (Michelle) Eldridge of Cherry Fork; three daughters: Cindy (Dan) Raines of Seaman, Jane (Harry) Leonard of Cherry Fork and Lois (Bob) Smith of Columbus; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; four nephews and first cousin, Esther Stinson of Batavia. He was a retired tobacco, grain and livestock farmer in Wayne Township. He was owner and operator of the Homer Eldridge and Son Trucking Company of Cherry Fork for 20 years. He was a former employee of the O.K. Warehouse in Ripley for 25 years, and former crop reporter for the Statistical Reporting Service of Columbus. He was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church since 1934, and was a Trustee, Elder, Custodian and Sunday School Teacher. He was a 1942 Graduate of the former Wayne Township High School in Cherry Fork. He was a member of the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department since 1952, and was a Chief for many years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau. He was a former poll worker and judge at the Wayne Township and Cherry Fork Village precincts. He was a member of the former Seaman School Board for eight years. Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, 14806 State Route 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618. The visitation is 6 until 8 pm Thursday, November 17, 2016 at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church in Cherry Fork. The funeral service is 11 am Friday at the Church with a visitation one hour prior. Pastor Norine Behm will officiate. The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.