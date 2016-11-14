Robert W Schomberg

Robert W. “Bob” Schomberg, 87 years of West Union, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union.

Bob was born July 27, 1929 in Cincinnati, the son of the late William and Leona (Stricker) Schomberg.

Bob served his country during the Korean conflict in the US Army. He was member of the Disabled American Veterans, Adams County Chapter #71. Bob was a member of the St. Mary’s Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, in Peebles.

On Sept. 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Betty (Cecil) Schomberg, who survives, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. He is also survived by son William C. “Will” Schomberg,of Manchester; daughter Gena Schomberg of West Union; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Virginia Busch and Patricia Green, both of Cincinnati.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at the St. Mary’s Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Peebles. The Adams County Honor Guard will be in attendance.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until the time of the Memorial Mass at the St. Mary’s Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

On behalf of Bob’s wishes, he is to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or any Hospice Care Foundation.