Voters approve majority of county levies on Tuesday’s election ballot

New revenue approved for Health Dept., Senior Service levies –

By Patricia Beech –

Adams County voters Tuesday approved two county-wide levies, including the General Health District Levy, insuring the county will keep its Health Department services. The measure passed by three percentage points, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections.

Voters also passed the Adams County Senior Citizen Services levy, which passed by 21 percentage points, 60 percent to 39 percent.

Voters rejected the three-county ADAMHS Levy that would have provided services to address drug addiction and mental illness in Adams County.

The measure was defeated by 21 percentage points, 60 percent to 39 percent.

Voters also said no to the tax dollars advantages of all but two of the county’s alcohol sales levies including: Brush Creek

Township Precinct First Stop Lynx Liquor Permit failed 190 to 303; Brush Creek Township Precinct failed 183 to 308; Brush Creek Township Precinct Lewis Racing Sunday Sales failed 166 to 323; Meigs Township Peebles Food Mart Liquor Permit failed 385 to 406; Meigs Township Food Mart Sunday Sales failed 350 to 442; Meigs Township Peebles 1st Stop Liquor Permit failed 417 to 372; Seaman Village 1st Stop #41 Liquor Permit failed 172 to 179; Peebles East Precinct Peebles 1st Stop #85 Liquor Permit failed 158 to 161.

Alcohol sales approved by voters were Liberty North Precinct 1st Stop Panhandle Liquor Permit passing with 53.12% of the vote 196-173 and the Oliver Township Precinct Murphin Ridge Inn Sunday Sales passing with 51.85% of the vote 224 – 208.

Voters said yes to four Cemetery Levies, Green Township 157 to 84; Liberty Township 503 to 334; Winchester Township 655 to 315; and Winchester Township Union Cemetery 612 to 348.

Four Fire Levies were also approved: Green Township 160 to 82; Jefferson Township 213 to 120; Oliver Township 322 to 100; and Scott Township 600 to 281.

Two additional levies winning voter approval were the Peebles Village Police Levy 425 to 212, and the Seaman Village Road Improvement Levy 242 to 110.