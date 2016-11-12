One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count Voters approve majority of county levies on Tuesday’s election ballot NAES Sixth Graders practice the democratic process Honoring one who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ Overcoming adversity, veteran of Iraq War opens local business Senior Profile: Ben Figgins Senior Profile: Macy Mullenix SHAC Basketball Previews are set for Nov. 18 and 25 Trio of local golfers finish careers with trip to the highest level of high school competition Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas finishes sixth in OHSAA state cross-country meet Upset win sends Trump to the White House ACRMC awarded plaque for 50 years of service Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for First Nine Week Grading Period BREAKING ELECTION NEWS! Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield
Overcoming adversity, veteran of Iraq War opens local business

Overcoming numerous obstacles and health issues, Iraq War veteran Adam Hoople of West Union now runs his own business, Hoople’s Gunstocks.
After facing combat and years of rigorous work and training, veterans often face difficult challenges when they return to civilian life.
Adam Hoople of West Union understands those struggles. After serving in the U.S. Navy four years during the Iraqi War, he returned home to Adams County in 2004 and discovered that the training he received while serving in the armed forces didn’t translate to job opportunities, but he was determined to carve out his place in civilian life.
“I went back to school and completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Science at Shawnee State University,” he says, “That was my passion.”
After graduating Cum Laude in his class, Hoople was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) as a seasonal employee, then as a maintenance supervisor. He steadily climbed the ranks to a full-time Preserve Manager for the ODNR’s Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.
When his health began to deteriorate, Hoople struggled to overcome the pain and keep working.
“I’d worked for ODNR as a preserve manager for six years when I started having serious health problems,” he said. “On my birthday in 2014, I was let go, and I went through a hard time after that because I was taught to be a provider for my family, but I was unable to work.”
Like many veterans fortunate enough to find satisfying jobs, Hoople lost his position due to the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and debilitating health problems acquired while serving his country. He was diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome and endured many months of bleak depression and bitter frustration because he had been unable to keep the job of his dreams.
But, Adam Hoople was not a man to be kept down for long. With improvements in treatment for his service-related health issues, Hoople began brainstorming new career options. “I knew I wanted an economy-proof business that would give me the flexibility to work when I was feeling strong, whether that was in the afternoon or the wee hours of the night.”
In the summer of 2016, Hoople started his own business, Hooples’ Gunstocks, which he runs from a workshop at his home in West Union. “We do just about everything,” Hoople explains. “We duplicate, repair, checker, blue, and do plenty of custom work, I put all my skill into every gun I repair because I love it, it’s like art to me.”
The future for Hoople is again looking bright. He is excited about his new business, and his health issues are being addressed by advances in pain management. More importantly Hoople says, “I am able to show my six-year-old son, Jack, that life might throw a few curve balls now and then, but, with the right attitude and gumption, doors that have closed can turn into windows through which dreams can soar.”
For more information about Hooples’ Gunstocks, please call Adam Hoople at (937) 403-1026 or visit Hoople’s Gunstocks on Facebook.

