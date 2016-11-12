One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count Voters approve majority of county levies on Tuesday’s election ballot NAES Sixth Graders practice the democratic process Honoring one who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ Overcoming adversity, veteran of Iraq War opens local business Senior Profile: Ben Figgins Senior Profile: Macy Mullenix SHAC Basketball Previews are set for Nov. 18 and 25 Trio of local golfers finish careers with trip to the highest level of high school competition Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas finishes sixth in OHSAA state cross-country meet Upset win sends Trump to the White House ACRMC awarded plaque for 50 years of service Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for First Nine Week Grading Period BREAKING ELECTION NEWS! Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield
One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count

The 2016 election reached all ages as this youngster accompanied his father to the polls on Tuesday at the fairgrounds in West Union.
Provisional ballots will determine outcome of Worley, Ward contest in Nov. 21 official count –

By Patricia Beech –

Two-hundred-sixty-nine provisional ballots will determine the outcome of the Adams County Jan. 2 term commissioner’s race between Democrat Paul Worley and Republican challenger Teresa Diane Ward. With only an eight vote difference Worley had just a slight majority of the votes with 5,323 amounting to 50.04 percentage points while Ward pulled in  5,315 amounting to 49.96 percent. The final results will be determined on Nov. 21 when the provisional ballots are counted.
Commissioner Brian Baldridge was successful in his bid for the Jan. 3 seat vacated by Stephen Caraway in August 2016. Democratic challenger Richard M. Dryden collected 4,369 votes to Baldridge’s 6,375 or 59.34 percent.
In the race for the U.S. Senate, 10,881 votes were cast in 23 precincts, giving Republican Rob Portman the majority with 8,301 and Democratic challenger Ted Strickland 2,130. Green party candidate Joseph R. DeMare pulled in 126, and Scott Ruper drew 154.  Portman retained his Senate seat.
Republican Brad Wenstrup earned another term and in Adams County carried the county with 8,299 votes while challenger William R. Smith drew 2,132.
State Senator Joe Uecker held onto his seat with 7,469 votes against Democratic challenger Charlie Carlier. State Representative Terry A. Johnson, running unopposed, won 8,254 votes in the county.
On the local level, voters returned seven Republicans and two Democrats running unopposed to their seats.
Republicans including Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley with 8,486 votes; Clerk of Courts Larry Heller with 8,680; Sheriff Kimmy Rogers with 9,339; County Treasurer Lisa Newman with 8,957; County Engineer David Charles Hook with 8,419; and County Coroner Larry W. Best with 8,629.
Returning unopposed Democrats were County Recorder Mark A. Tolle with 7,401 votes and Common Pleas Court Judge Brett M. Spencer received 8,808 votes.
In the contest for the State Board of Education 10th District, Nick Owens won the vote total in Adams County, defeating Braydon L. Bevens  4,338 to 3,328; Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ran unopposed getting 7,296 votes; Pat Fischer won a seat on the Supreme Court  and defeated John P. O’Donnell in Adams County 4,434 to 3,737; Pat Dewine defeated Cynthia Rice in the race for Supreme Court Justice and won in Adams County 6,798 to 2,392; Matthew W. McFarland will be seated on the 4th District Court Appeals and topped Valarie K. Gerlach in the county vote 6,457 to 2,156.
For further updates on the election results after the counting of the provisional ballots,  see the Sunday, Nov. 27 issue of The Peoples Defender.

