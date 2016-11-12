One Commissioner race too close to call in unofficial count

Provisional ballots will determine outcome of Worley, Ward contest in Nov. 21 official count –

By Patricia Beech –

Two-hundred-sixty-nine provisional ballots will determine the outcome of the Adams County Jan. 2 term commissioner’s race between Democrat Paul Worley and Republican challenger Teresa Diane Ward. With only an eight vote difference Worley had just a slight majority of the votes with 5,323 amounting to 50.04 percentage points while Ward pulled in 5,315 amounting to 49.96 percent. The final results will be determined on Nov. 21 when the provisional ballots are counted.

Commissioner Brian Baldridge was successful in his bid for the Jan. 3 seat vacated by Stephen Caraway in August 2016. Democratic challenger Richard M. Dryden collected 4,369 votes to Baldridge’s 6,375 or 59.34 percent.

In the race for the U.S. Senate, 10,881 votes were cast in 23 precincts, giving Republican Rob Portman the majority with 8,301 and Democratic challenger Ted Strickland 2,130. Green party candidate Joseph R. DeMare pulled in 126, and Scott Ruper drew 154. Portman retained his Senate seat.

Republican Brad Wenstrup earned another term and in Adams County carried the county with 8,299 votes while challenger William R. Smith drew 2,132.

State Senator Joe Uecker held onto his seat with 7,469 votes against Democratic challenger Charlie Carlier. State Representative Terry A. Johnson, running unopposed, won 8,254 votes in the county.

On the local level, voters returned seven Republicans and two Democrats running unopposed to their seats.

Republicans including Prosecuting Attorney David Kelley with 8,486 votes; Clerk of Courts Larry Heller with 8,680; Sheriff Kimmy Rogers with 9,339; County Treasurer Lisa Newman with 8,957; County Engineer David Charles Hook with 8,419; and County Coroner Larry W. Best with 8,629.

Returning unopposed Democrats were County Recorder Mark A. Tolle with 7,401 votes and Common Pleas Court Judge Brett M. Spencer received 8,808 votes.

In the contest for the State Board of Education 10th District, Nick Owens won the vote total in Adams County, defeating Braydon L. Bevens 4,338 to 3,328; Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ran unopposed getting 7,296 votes; Pat Fischer won a seat on the Supreme Court and defeated John P. O’Donnell in Adams County 4,434 to 3,737; Pat Dewine defeated Cynthia Rice in the race for Supreme Court Justice and won in Adams County 6,798 to 2,392; Matthew W. McFarland will be seated on the 4th District Court Appeals and topped Valarie K. Gerlach in the county vote 6,457 to 2,156.

For further updates on the election results after the counting of the provisional ballots, see the Sunday, Nov. 27 issue of The Peoples Defender.