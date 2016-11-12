NAES Sixth Graders practice the democratic process

Leading and Learning: Long lines form at the polls –

By Lisa Toole –

Mrs. Emily Young’s sixth grade Social Studies classes at North Adams Elementary sponsored a full scale Election Day process for the entire school.

Responsibilities included tallying the votes, graphing the results, and then declaring an overall winner based on the school’s results.

Leading up to Election Day, Mrs. Young planned instructional units on various types of governments, including monarchies, theocracies, dictatorships, and democracies.

The students’ involvement with the election day process provides a real-life experience and exposure to the following curriculum standard: Government:6.10 Governments can be categorized as monarchies, theocracies, dictatorships or democracies, but categories may overlap and labels may not accurately represent how governments function. The extent of citizens’ liberties and responsibilities varies according to limits on governmental authority.