Upset win sends Trump to the White House

Donald J. Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States in an upset win over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Ugly campaign ends in Republican victory –

By Mark Carpenter –

In what is being described by many experts as the “biggest political upset in history”, billionaire businessman Donald Trump shocked the nation with a late come-from-behind victory in the 2016 presidential election, topping Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
A campaign that involved as much mud-slinging as seen in recent history came to a conclusion on Tuesday evening when Trump became the first person with no previous military or political experience to be elected President, denying Clinton the history of becoming the country’s first female Chief Executive as well as being part of the first husband and wife to hold the office.
In a stunning turn of events, Trump took control of the electoral college early Tuesday evening and never looked back, surpassing the 270 mark required for victory, leading Clinton 289-218 by Wednesday morning, with still three states left to report.  Social media exploded on Tuesday evening and overnight as Americans expressed either their outrage at the choice or their support for the platform of “change” promised by the Republican candidate, who received a concession phone call from Clinton around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
When inaugurated in January 2017, the 70-year old Trump will become the country’s 45th President and has already scheduled a transition meeting with current President Barack Obama on Thursday as one of the biggest political upheavals in America’s history begins.
In his victory speech, Trump told his supporters, “It is time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be President for all of Americans, and this is so important to me. For those who have chosen not to support me in the past, of which there were a few people, I’m reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country.  As I’ve said from the beginning, ours was not a campaign but rather an incredible and great movement, made up of millions of hard-working men and women who love their country and want a better, brighter future for themselves and for their family.”
“It is a movement comprised of Americans from all races, religions, backgrounds, and beliefs, who want and expect our government to serve the people — and serve the people it will.
Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream. I’ve spent my entire life in business, looking at the untapped potential in projects and in people all over the world.”
In an election that also saw the Republicans keep control of Congress, Trump won the state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, with approximately 52% of the state’s vote.  The president-elect also controlled the vote here in Adams County, collecting 8,445 votes to Clinton’s 2.293.
Stephen Caraway, former Adams County Commissioner and Treasurer of the Adams County Republican Party, gave the Defender his thoughts on the election’s outcome.
“The bottom line is, Americans were sick and tired of being sick and tired with the Washington political establishment,” said Caraway.  “Donald Trump offered this country more than just lip service, more than just rhetoric, he offered real and meaningful change. The Adams County Republican Party is humbled by the outpouring of support for our nominee. These results are historic, even for a conservative area like Adams County – taking 75% of the vote is nearly unheard of.”
“Voters wanted to change and change they shall get. I commend Secretary Clinton and her supporters, it is now time for the country to come together after this divisive election.”

