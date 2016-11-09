ACRMC awarded plaque for 50 years of service

The American Hospital Association (AHA) recognized the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), through its various stages of development, with a plaque for 50 years of continuous AHA membership, by presenting a plaque to the Hospital’s Board of Trustees. The plaque was presented to the ACRMC Board of Trustees by Mr. Kim Byas, Sr., PhD, MPH, FACHE, Regional Executive for the American Hospital Association, at the monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Oct. 27.

The plaque reads “The American Hospital Association recognizes Adams County Regional Medical Center, Seaman, OH, for its leadership in advancing the health of its community.” The plaque is signed by AHA president Rick Pollack and the AHA board chair to commemorate this milestone. The AHA marks membership anniversaries at 25, 50, and 75 years of membership.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, the AHA is the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks and their patients and communities. Close to 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and 40,000 individual members come together to form the AHA.

Adams County Regional Medical Center is proud to be a part of this exceptional organization.