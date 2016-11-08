Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies
Sports

WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Present for the signing ceremony at WUHS were: Front row, from left, Tina Horton (mother), Craig Horton, and Danny Horton (father); Back row, from left, WUHS Co-Athletic Director Jason Little, SSU Golf Coach Dave Hopkins, WUHS Principal Roger Taylor, and WUHS Golf Coach Carl Schneider.
Present for the signing ceremony at WUHS were: Front row, from left, Tina Horton (mother), Craig Horton, and Danny Horton (father); Back row, from left, WUHS Co-Athletic Director Jason Little, SSU Golf Coach Dave Hopkins, WUHS Principal Roger Taylor, and WUHS Golf Coach Carl Schneider.

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

One of the more successful golfers in Adams County in recent years will be continuing his career on the links at the collegiate level.  In a ceremony held at West Union High School on Oct. 26, the Dragons’ Craig Horton got all the suspense out of the way when he signed his letter-of-intent to become a member of the men’s golf team at Shawnee State University in 2017.
It is no secret in the county that West Union head golf coach Carl Schneider has created a program that can definitely be termed a local “dynasty” and for the past four years, Horton has played a major part in the squad’s successes, consistently placing in the top 10 in every golf match that the Dragons have competed in.
In the 2016 season, which ended with the Dragons making a second consecutive appearance in the state golf tournament, Horton helped to lead his team to wins in the Adams County Cup, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, plus the Division III sectional and district tournaments, leading to the trip to the state tourney.  Horton was named an All-SHAC golfer and also named First Team All-District by the Coaches Association.
“Shawnee is a great school and it’s close to home,” said Horton at the signing ceremony.  “Plus it has the major that I wanted.  Earlier this fall at the Portsmouth Invitational Coach Hopkins made contact with me and everything just fell into place from there.”
Both the boys and girls golf programs at Shawnee State are headed up by a familiar face to many local sports fans in Coach Dave Hopkins, who has been a basketball official and is a teacher at Portsmouth Middle School.
“I watched Craig last year and this year and followed him through your paper and through Coach Schneider,” Coach Hopkins told the Defender. “Carl does a great job coaching the kids and getting the kids recognized.  I have watched Craig mature and become a better player for four years.  We had Robbie Pell here for four years and he was kind of our West Union connection.  He often tells me about kids down this way that I need to look at and need to follow, so he helped connect with Craig.”
“I got to know Craig and his family more when they came down at played at the Elks Course and I kind of followed up the last couple of weeks in their run to the state tournament.  Number one, Craig is a great student and number two, he’s a great kid and number three, he’s a winner.  He was a leader on two state tournament teams and anytime you can get a winner from a good home and a good program, it’s a win-win situation for all of us.”
While at Shawnee State, Horton plans to study Plastics Engineering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender