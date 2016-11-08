Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Sarah McFarland
SCHOOL: Peebles High School
PARENTS: Steve and Susie McFarland
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT: Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Rivalries within the county
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Fracturing my heel and being out for six months
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: George Strait
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Magnolia Farms
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Hannah Montana”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Fixer Upper, Duck Dynasty
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Cruising with Savannah, spending time on the farm
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Grandma’s kitchen
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Linda Rhoads
FUTURE PLANS: Go to Shawnee State University and major in Early Childhood Education