Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Sarah McFarland

SCHOOL: Peebles High School

PARENTS: Steve and Susie McFarland

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT: Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Rivalries within the county

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Fracturing my heel and being out for six months

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: George Strait

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Magnolia Farms

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Hannah Montana”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Fixer Upper, Duck Dynasty

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Cruising with Savannah, spending time on the farm

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Grandma’s kitchen

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Linda Rhoads

FUTURE PLANS: Go to Shawnee State University and major in Early Childhood Education