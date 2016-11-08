Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Jordyn Kell
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Robbie and Noelle Kell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball (Lady Vols of course)
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Home games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing the teammates that have become like family
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Ashley Staten waiting with open arms after I scored my first high school goal
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Lecrae
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: England
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Dirty Dancing”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Golden Girls, Reba
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Singing in the car with Kenny Horsley
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Big Ernie’s Pizza
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Kate Middleton
FUTURE PLANS: Attend college and major in Exercise Science