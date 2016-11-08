Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Jordyn Kell

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Robbie and Noelle Kell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT: Basketball (Lady Vols of course)

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Home games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing the teammates that have become like family

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Ashley Staten waiting with open arms after I scored my first high school goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Lecrae

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: England

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Dirty Dancing”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Golden Girls, Reba

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Singing in the car with Kenny Horsley

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Big Ernie’s Pizza

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Kate Middleton

FUTURE PLANS: Attend college and major in Exercise Science