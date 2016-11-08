Orlie H. Kirker, 92, of Liberty Township in Adams County, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 16, 1924 in Oliver Township. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Lena Pearl (McKinley) Kirker; wife, Mary Elizabeth (Coryell) Kirker; son, Roger Wayne Kirker; grandchildren: Elizabeth Ann Kirker, Shirley Jo Kirker and Sergeant James Roger Kirker; brothers: Everett, Milford, Ermine, Bob and Ralph Kirker; and sisters, Edith Mullins and Mildred Baldridge.

He is survived by three sons: James Orlie (Sally) Kirker of Woodsville, Texas, Dale Herman (Aline) Kirker and David Coryell (Glenna) Kirker, both of West Union; one brother, John Delmar Kirker of Dayton; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kirker-Centers of Eaton; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was the owner/operator of the former Kirker’s Sohio BP Service Station at the Panhandle in Liberty Township for over 30 years and was a lifetime farmer.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Morris-Baldrige Post 583 in Cherry Fork. He was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. The visitation is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Bill Cooper will officiate. The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork. The Adams County Honor Guard will conduct a military service.