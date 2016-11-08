Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn
Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Orlie H. Kirker, 92, of Liberty Township in Adams County, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 16, 1924 in Oliver Township.  He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Lena Pearl (McKinley) Kirker; wife, Mary Elizabeth (Coryell) Kirker; son, Roger Wayne Kirker; grandchildren:  Elizabeth Ann Kirker, Shirley Jo Kirker and Sergeant James Roger Kirker; brothers:  Everett, Milford, Ermine, Bob and Ralph Kirker; and sisters, Edith Mullins and Mildred Baldridge.

He is survived by three sons:  James Orlie (Sally) Kirker of Woodsville, Texas, Dale Herman (Aline) Kirker and David Coryell (Glenna) Kirker, both of West Union; one brother, John Delmar Kirker of Dayton; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kirker-Centers of Eaton; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was the owner/operator of the former Kirker’s Sohio BP Service Station at the Panhandle in Liberty Township for over 30 years and was a lifetime farmer.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Morris-Baldrige Post 583 in Cherry Fork.  He was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.  The visitation is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.  The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Bill Cooper will officiate.  The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork. The Adams County Honor Guard will conduct a military service.

