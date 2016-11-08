Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies
Military homecoming at NAES

Lt. Colonel Billy Shaw surprises his daughters Angelina and Natalie during a special assembly at North Adams Elementary on Oct. 28.
Father returns from Iraq, surprises his daughters at school –

By Patricia Beech –

“They know I’m back in America, but they don’t know I’m in Ohio,” Lt.  Colonel Billy Shaw says as he wiggles into a Green Devil mascot  costume,“This should be so much fun.”
He’s talking about his daughters, Angelina and Natalie, who were waiting for an all-school assembly to begin in the North Adams  Elementary gymnasium on Friday, Oct. 28. They hadn’t seen their Dad since he left for  Iraq six months ago. They have no idea he is in the school.
“We planned to have him dress up as the mascot and take him to his  daughter’s third grade classroom, but the idea snow-balled into an  all-school assembly,” said NAES Principal Deirdre Mills. “We decided to  hold a secret Spirit contest and, of course, Natalie’s third grade class would win so we could get her onto the gym floor with the mascot.”
Mills and her fellow teachers used a pretext to bring Angelina Shaw  from the high school to the elementary. She thought she was there to help  with the assembly.
“Just hold the mascot’s arm,” Mills told the NAHS freshman, “He can’t  see where he’s going in that costume.”
It went off without a hitch. Moments before the 16-year veteran  of the U.S. Air Force was unmasked, his oldest daughter led him to the  center of the gym.
The sisters, standing on either side of him, cheered along with the  student body as the Green Devil pulled off his mask. Angelina did a  double take and cried out in surprise the second before her dad encircled her and Natalie in his arms.
They huddled there in the center of the gym laughing and crying and  sharing a long-awaited hug while the assembly cheered on.
“I think this is wonderful,” said ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas, “I certainly appreciate his service to our country, and for him to come  back and participate in this activity, I think it’s about more than  just surprising his children, he reminds all of us of the freedoms we  enjoy because people like him are out there protecting them.”

