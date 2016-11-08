BREAKING NEWS! Senior Profile: Jordyn Kell Orlie H Kirker Military homecoming at NAES Second half spells doom as Greyhounds fall to Hillcrest 42-12 in finale Senior Profile: Sarah McFarland WU’s Horton will continue golf career at SSU Lady Devils’ season ends in heartbreak with 3-2 loss in District championship battle Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015
News

BREAKING NEWS!

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Baldridge wins Commissioners race, Worley/Ward will be decided by provisionals—Senior Services, Health Department  levies pass.  Final, unofficial tallies are listed below.  Look for a full report in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Dedender, which will publish on Thursday afternoon.

_______________________

Final election night results are in!  There are 296 provisional ballots that will not be counted until the official canvas on November 21.  As there are only eight votes separating the candidates for the January 2nd term of County Commissioner, the race will remain undecided until then.

The Peebles East 1st Stop liquor issue will also remain undecided until provisional ballots are counted, as the option is currently failing by only three votes.

County Commissioner January 2nd Term

Teresa Diane Ward (R) 5315 49.96%
Paul D Worley (D) 5323 50.04%

County Commissioner January 3rd Term

Brian Baldridge (R) 6375 59.34%
Richard M. Dryden (D) 4368 41.33%

Health Department Levy

For the Levy 5564 51.31%
Against the Levy 5280 48.69%

Senior Citizen Services Levy

For the Levy 6623 60.96%
Against the Levy 4242 39.04%

 

ADAMHS Levy (Adams County Votes Only)

For the Levy 4274 39.94%
Against the Levy 6426 60.06%

Liquor Options

Seaman Village 1st Stop

Yes 172 49.00%
No 179 51.00%

Panhandle 1st Stop

Yes 196 53.12%
No 173 46.88%

 

Murphin Ridge Inn Sunday Sales

Yes 224 51.85%
No 208 48.15%

Lynx 1st Stop

Yes 190 38.54%
No 303 61.46%

Brush Creek – Lewis Racing

Yes 183 37.27%
No 308 62.73%

Brush Creek – Lewis Racing Sunday Sales

Yes 166 33.95%
No 323 66.05%

Peebles Food Mart

Yes 385 48.67%
No 406 51.00%

Peebles Food Mart – Sunday Sales

Yes 350 44.19%
No 442 55.81%

Meigs Twp Peebles 1st Stop

Yes 372 47.15%
No 417 52.85%

Peebles East 1st Stop

Yes 158 49.53%
No 161 50.47%

Local Levies

Seaman Village Roads

For the Levy 242 68.75%
Against the Levy 110 31.25%

Liberty Township Cemetery

For the Levy 503 60.10%
Against the Levy 334 39.90%

Oliver Township Fire

For the Levy 322 76.30%
Against the Levy 100 23.70%

Peebles Police

For the Levy 425 66.72%
Against the Levy 212 33.28%

Green Twp Cemetery

For the Levy 157 65.15%
Against the Levy 84 34.85%

Green Twp Fire

For the Levy 160 66.12%
Against the Levy 82 33.88%

Jefferson Twp Fire

For the Levy 212 63.86%
Against the Levy 120 36.14%

Scott Twp Fire

For the Levy 600 67.46%
Against the Levy 281 31.90%

Winchester Twp Cemetery

For the Levy 651 67.46%
Against the Levy 314 32.54%

Winchester Twp Winchester Union Cemetery

For the Levy 608 63.66%
Against the Levy 347 36.34%

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender