BREAKING NEWS!

Baldridge wins Commissioners race, Worley/Ward will be decided by provisionals—Senior Services, Health Department levies pass. Final, unofficial tallies are listed below. Look for a full report in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Dedender, which will publish on Thursday afternoon.
_______________________
Final election night results are in! There are 296 provisional ballots that will not be counted until the official canvas on November 21. As there are only eight votes separating the candidates for the January 2nd term of County Commissioner, the race will remain undecided until then.
The Peebles East 1st Stop liquor issue will also remain undecided until provisional ballots are counted, as the option is currently failing by only three votes.
County Commissioner January 2nd Term
|Teresa Diane Ward (R)
|5315
|49.96%
|Paul D Worley (D)
|5323
|50.04%
County Commissioner January 3rd Term
|Brian Baldridge (R)
|6375
|59.34%
|Richard M. Dryden (D)
|4368
|41.33%
Health Department Levy
|For the Levy
|5564
|51.31%
|Against the Levy
|5280
|48.69%
Senior Citizen Services Levy
|For the Levy
|6623
|60.96%
|Against the Levy
|4242
|39.04%
ADAMHS Levy (Adams County Votes Only)
|For the Levy
|4274
|39.94%
|Against the Levy
|6426
|60.06%
Liquor Options
Seaman Village 1st Stop
|Yes
|172
|49.00%
|No
|179
|51.00%
Panhandle 1st Stop
|Yes
|196
|53.12%
|No
|173
|46.88%
Murphin Ridge Inn Sunday Sales
|Yes
|224
|51.85%
|No
|208
|48.15%
Lynx 1st Stop
|Yes
|190
|38.54%
|No
|303
|61.46%
Brush Creek – Lewis Racing
|Yes
|183
|37.27%
|No
|308
|62.73%
Brush Creek – Lewis Racing Sunday Sales
|Yes
|166
|33.95%
|No
|323
|66.05%
Peebles Food Mart
|Yes
|385
|48.67%
|No
|406
|51.00%
Peebles Food Mart – Sunday Sales
|Yes
|350
|44.19%
|No
|442
|55.81%
Meigs Twp Peebles 1st Stop
|Yes
|372
|47.15%
|No
|417
|52.85%
Peebles East 1st Stop
|Yes
|158
|49.53%
|No
|161
|50.47%
Local Levies
Seaman Village Roads
|For the Levy
|242
|68.75%
|Against the Levy
|110
|31.25%
Liberty Township Cemetery
|For the Levy
|503
|60.10%
|Against the Levy
|334
|39.90%
Oliver Township Fire
|For the Levy
|322
|76.30%
|Against the Levy
|100
|23.70%
Peebles Police
|For the Levy
|425
|66.72%
|Against the Levy
|212
|33.28%
Green Twp Cemetery
|For the Levy
|157
|65.15%
|Against the Levy
|84
|34.85%
Green Twp Fire
|For the Levy
|160
|66.12%
|Against the Levy
|82
|33.88%
Jefferson Twp Fire
|For the Levy
|212
|63.86%
|Against the Levy
|120
|36.14%
Scott Twp Fire
|For the Levy
|600
|67.46%
|Against the Levy
|281
|31.90%
Winchester Twp Cemetery
|For the Levy
|651
|67.46%
|Against the Levy
|314
|32.54%
Winchester Twp Winchester Union Cemetery
|For the Levy
|608
|63.66%
|Against the Levy
|347
|36.34%