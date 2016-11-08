BREAKING NEWS!

Baldridge wins Commissioners race, Worley/Ward will be decided by provisionals—Senior Services, Health Department levies pass. Final, unofficial tallies are listed below. Look for a full report in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Dedender, which will publish on Thursday afternoon.

Final election night results are in! There are 296 provisional ballots that will not be counted until the official canvas on November 21. As there are only eight votes separating the candidates for the January 2nd term of County Commissioner, the race will remain undecided until then.

The Peebles East 1st Stop liquor issue will also remain undecided until provisional ballots are counted, as the option is currently failing by only three votes.

County Commissioner January 2nd Term

Teresa Diane Ward (R) 5315 49.96% Paul D Worley (D) 5323 50.04%

County Commissioner January 3rd Term

Brian Baldridge (R) 6375 59.34% Richard M. Dryden (D) 4368 41.33%

Health Department Levy

For the Levy 5564 51.31%

Against the Levy 5280 48.69%

Senior Citizen Services Levy

For the Levy 6623 60.96% Against the Levy 4242 39.04%

ADAMHS Levy (Adams County Votes Only)

For the Levy 4274 39.94% Against the Levy 6426 60.06%

Liquor Options

Seaman Village 1st Stop

Yes 172 49.00% No 179 51.00%

Panhandle 1st Stop

Yes 196 53.12% No 173 46.88%

Murphin Ridge Inn Sunday Sales

Yes 224 51.85% No 208 48.15%

Lynx 1st Stop

Yes 190 38.54% No 303 61.46%

Brush Creek – Lewis Racing

Yes 183 37.27% No 308 62.73%

Brush Creek – Lewis Racing Sunday Sales

Yes 166 33.95% No 323 66.05%

Peebles Food Mart

Yes 385 48.67% No 406 51.00%

Peebles Food Mart – Sunday Sales

Yes 350 44.19% No 442 55.81%

Meigs Twp Peebles 1st Stop

Yes 372 47.15% No 417 52.85%

Peebles East 1st Stop

Yes 158 49.53% No 161 50.47%

Local Levies

Seaman Village Roads

For the Levy 242 68.75% Against the Levy 110 31.25%

Liberty Township Cemetery

For the Levy 503 60.10% Against the Levy 334 39.90%

Oliver Township Fire

For the Levy 322 76.30% Against the Levy 100 23.70%

Peebles Police

For the Levy 425 66.72% Against the Levy 212 33.28%

Green Twp Cemetery

For the Levy 157 65.15% Against the Levy 84 34.85%

Green Twp Fire

For the Levy 160 66.12% Against the Levy 82 33.88%

Jefferson Twp Fire

For the Levy 212 63.86% Against the Levy 120 36.14%

Scott Twp Fire

For the Levy 600 67.46% Against the Levy 281 31.90%

Winchester Twp Cemetery

For the Levy 651 67.46% Against the Levy 314 32.54%

Winchester Twp Winchester Union Cemetery