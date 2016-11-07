Robert “Bobby” Leonard, age 53 years of West Union, passed away Saturday Nov. 5, 2016 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Mr. Leonard was born on May 6, 1963, the son of Alice (Jones) Leonard and the late Robert (Bob) Leonard. Besides his father he was preceded in death by two sisters Lisa Crase and Deborah Leonard.

Mr. Leonard attended the Enon Church.

Survivors include his mother Alice Leonard of West Union; brother Greg Leonard and wife Connie of West Union; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Johnny Jones and Forrest Hedges officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the service at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Ky.