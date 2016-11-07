Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14

Project participation open to all members of the public –

By Patricia Beech –

You can give the gift of love this holiday season to disadvantaged children. It all begins with an empty shoebox.

Operation Christmas Child, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, is the world’s largest gift giving project. Since 1993 it has collected and delivered shoe boxes full of gifts to more than 135 million disadvantaged children in all parts of the world. This year, the organization hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children.

The organization works with churches and charities to ensure the shoeboxes will be delivered by hand to children who need it most, regardless of their background or beliefs. National Collection Week is Nov. 14- 21 , and anyone can get involved.

“It’s a good way for individuals and organizations to get involved in the giving spirit,” said Corbett Phipps of West Union.

“There’s a lot of kids around the world that have never seen a Christmas gift of any kind, these shoeboxes are distributed to children in 109 countries and also to Native American children living on reservations.”

The West Union Christian Union Church will be the collection center for “Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes” for Adams County.

To participate use any cardboard shoebox or plastic tote box wrapped in Christmas paper (box and lid should be wrapped separately) or pick up a fully decorated “Go” box at the Christian Union Church in West Union. The boxes are designated “boy” or “girl” and age categories include 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old, or 10-14 years old. The boxes should be filled with a mix of school supplies, hygiene items, toys, and hard candy. No liquids, breakables, food, chocolate, or war-related toys should be given.

The filled shoeboxes should be dropped off at the collection center at the West Union Christian Union Church Fellowship Hall at 542 East Main Street. Collection times are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 15, 16 from 2 – 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17, 18 from 2 -5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – noon; Sunday, Nov. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 21 from 9- 11 a.m.

For more information, boxes, brochures, box labels, or posters please call or text Angela Horvath, Collection Center Coordinator at (937)217-6620.