Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot

ADAMHS asks residents to support services for individuals and families in crisis –

Election Day Adams County voters will be asked to pass a county-wide levy benefitting the Adams, Lawrence, Scioto County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services(ADAMHS).

Funds generated by the levy will provide mental health and addiction treatment, crisis services, education and suicide prevention and awareness services through a network of local, community-based agencies.

“The services that this levy would create are critical to individuals and families in crisis,” said Susan Shultz, Executive Director of the ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto Counties.

“The levy will be 1.5 mil for 10 years and will cost the average taxpayer with a $58,000 home, $30.45 a year.

“The levy will allow us to continue to support families and individuals with mental health and addiction needs,” said Shultz, “Without levy funding, there will be a decrease in the availability of services, due to significant cuts in state funding over the past six years.”

If voters approve the levy on Nov. 8, ADAMHS will continue to provide a safety net for individuals and families needing mental health and/or alcohol/drug addiction services who do not have Medicaid or insurance.

According to Shultz, the cost of treating mental health conditions is significantly lower than the cost to the community when people do not receive needed help. For every $1 invested in treatment, there is a $7 savings in costs to other systems such as jails, courts, hospitals, children’s protective services, schools and employers.

“Every dollar lost through lack of funding can limit services to Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto county residents who have mental illness or a drug/alcohol problems,” said Shultz, “Levy funds can help with these limitations.”

How do individuals, families and communities benefit from services funded by a mental health and addiction recovery levy?

“By supporting the levy you are making a difference for our communities and our future,” said Shultz.

“The levy will help create safe communities where residents in crisis (including those at risk for suicide) can access a 24-hour Crisis Hotline (1-855-381-1010) for information and referral services.

The levy will help create healthy and safe conditions for children and teens allowing them to grow up in an environment where mental health issues, including sexual/physical abuse, are taken care of in a timely manner.”

The levy will provide funding to educate students on the harmfulness of drug use and assist them in making healthy life choices.

Working adults will have access to services funded by the levy so they can remain on the job – which benefits their families and allows businesses to maintain a productive work force.

Levy money will help support the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalitions within our communities.

Community life is improved for everyone because levy funds ensure that residents with limited incomes have access to affordable mental health and addiction treatment. Individuals and families pay what they can afford based on income.

The levy provides funding which enables the county to respond to mental health and addiction issues in communities after a disaster or a crisis.

Safety personnel are safer and have more tools to help persons in crisis because levy funds support special Crisis Intervention Team training. They learn skills to stay safe on the job, while ensuring the person with mental illness is safe and receives appropriate services.

“We’d also like to get satellite crisis centers in Lawrence and Adams Counties,” said Shultz, “It’s often easier for a client to work on healing if they can remain in their own community. Sometimes it’s hard to be away from your family.”