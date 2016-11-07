Christine R. Ritchey Operation Christmas Child begins Nov. 14 Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot Wanda L. Nixon David Rogers Robert “Bobby” Leonard Keneth Waters Commissioner Worley seeks re-election Republican challenger vies for Commissioner’s seat Charles Cooper Thelma J White Kayleigh L Crothers AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions When Saturday mornings belonged to the kids of the house Senior Profile: Gloria Purdin Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9 Lady Devils volleyball ousted in district semi-finals Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles
News

Mental Health levy on tomorrow’s ballot

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

image_311ADAMHS asks residents to support services for individuals and families in crisis –

Election Day Adams County voters will be asked to pass a county-wide levy benefitting the Adams, Lawrence, Scioto County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services(ADAMHS).
Funds generated by the levy will provide mental health and addiction treatment, crisis services, education and suicide prevention and awareness services through a network of local, community-based agencies.
“The services that this levy would create are critical to individuals and families in crisis,” said Susan Shultz, Executive Director of the ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto Counties.
“The levy will be 1.5 mil for 10 years and will cost the average taxpayer with a $58,000 home, $30.45 a year.
“The levy will allow us to continue to support families and individuals with mental health and addiction needs,” said Shultz, “Without levy funding, there will be a decrease in the availability of services, due to significant cuts in state funding over the past six years.”
If voters approve the levy on Nov. 8, ADAMHS will continue to provide a safety net for individuals and families needing mental health and/or alcohol/drug addiction services who do not have Medicaid or insurance.
According to Shultz, the cost of treating mental health conditions is significantly lower than the cost to the community when people do not receive needed help. For every $1 invested in treatment, there is a $7 savings in costs to other systems such as jails, courts, hospitals, children’s protective services, schools and employers.
“Every dollar lost through lack of funding can limit services to Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto county residents who have mental illness or a drug/alcohol problems,” said Shultz, “Levy funds can help with these limitations.”
How do individuals, families and communities benefit from services funded by a mental health and addiction recovery levy?
“By supporting the levy you are making a difference for our communities and our future,” said Shultz.
“The levy will help create safe communities where residents in crisis (including those at risk for suicide) can access a 24-hour Crisis Hotline (1-855-381-1010) for information and referral services.
The levy will help create healthy and safe conditions for children and teens allowing them to grow up in an environment where mental health issues, including sexual/physical abuse, are taken care of in a timely manner.”
The levy will provide funding to educate students on the harmfulness of drug use and assist them in making healthy life choices.
Working adults will have access to services funded by the levy so they can remain on the job – which benefits their families and allows businesses to maintain a productive work force.
Levy money will help support the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalitions within our communities.
Community life is improved for everyone because levy funds ensure that residents with limited incomes have access to affordable mental health and addiction treatment. Individuals and families pay what they can afford based on income.
The levy provides funding which enables the county to respond to mental health and addiction issues in communities after a disaster or a crisis.
Safety personnel are safer and have more tools to help persons in crisis because levy funds support special Crisis Intervention Team training. They learn skills to stay safe on the job, while ensuring the person with mental illness is safe and receives appropriate services.
“We’d also like to get satellite crisis centers in Lawrence and Adams Counties,” said Shultz, “It’s often easier for a client to work on healing if they can remain in their own community. Sometimes it’s hard to be away from your family.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender