David Rogers

image_310David Rogers, age 40 of Winchester, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Clermont County, Ohio. He was a tree climber for DeWees Tree Service, a member of the Sardinia Church of the Nazarene, the Amelia Masonic Lodge F&AM # 590 and a United State Desert Storm Navy veteran.
David was born Jan. 11, 1976 in Pikeville, Ky.,  the son of Garnett (Iricks) Rogers of Harold, Ky. and the late Russell Rogers. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hershel Rogers and one sister, Lois Badour.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife of nearly 15 years, Amanda D. (Woods) Rogers, whom he married Dec. 26, 2001; two children, Alyson and Isaac Rogers; mother and father-in-law, Marcella Aldridge and husband Richard of Winchester and Robbie Woods and wife Lucy of Martin County, Ky.; seven brothers and sisters, Rosemary Blair and husband Lonnie of Dana, Ky., Ida Jane Akers of Harold, Ky., John Rogers of Flint, Mich., Rufus Rogers and wife Billie Grace of Harold, Ky., Shannon Rogers of Flint, Mich., Wanda Lee London of Newton Falls, Ohio and Ardenia Haull of Flint, Mich.; two brothers-in-law, Brian Woods and wife Carina of Batavia and Paul Aldridge of Winchester, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab. Larry Allen will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at the funeral home with Masonic services at 5:45 p.m. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio.

