Christine R. Ritchey, 84 years of Winchester, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at her residence.

She was born in Bourbon County, Ky. on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Everett F. Ritchey and Alice Livingood Ritchey. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur Bud Ritchie, John W. Ritchey, and Sanford L. Ritchie; and five sisters, Maudie Belle Stevens, Edith L. Hill, Mary Florence Burden, Juno Bedford Ritchie, and Betty Jane Ritchie.

Christine is survived by one daughter, Lisa and Jeff Davis of Winchester; one sister Frances Rice of Williamsburg; as well as six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Christine was employed as a cook and waitress for the Y Restaurant and Fireside Restaurant, and attended the Evergreen Baptist Church in Peebles. She was a former member of the Hillsboro Eagles.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, with a burial to follow at the Bloom Rose Cemetery in Brown County, with Bud Ritchie officiating.

Friends and family may call at the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. up until the time of service on Thursday.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.