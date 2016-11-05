Thelma J White

Thelma Jean White, 88 years of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union.

She was born in Rarden on March 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Earl Alexander and Esta Taylor Alexander. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William White, a daughter, Gayla Ramsey, and one grandchild.

Thelma is survived by one son, Gary Ramsey of Cincinnati; one daughter, Debbie Rankin Reynolds of Winchester; two sisters, Mary Margaret Rhoads and Glenna Sue Cooper; two brothers, Paul Alexander and Harold Alexander; as well as five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, with a burial to follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles with Dave Hopkins officiating.

Friends and family may call at the funeral Home from noon up until the time of service on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at the Thompson Funeral Home.