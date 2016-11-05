Kayleigh L Crothers

Kayleigh Louis Crothers, infant daughter of Jamie and Cora Crothers, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. She was preceded in death by her great grandmother Willadean Rothwell.

Survivors include her parents Jamie and Cora Crothers of Wamsley; Maternal Grandparents Hazel and Brian Godwin of Blue Creek; Paternal Grandparents Melinda an Terry Crothers of Peebles; four uncles, Terry Dean Crothers, Zachary Godwin, Eric Crothers, and Skylar Crothers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday Nov. 7, 2016 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Homes with Roger Bare officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m.- noon the day of the service.