Charles Cooper, age 77 years of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. Mr. Cooper was born Feb. 6, 1939, the son of the late Benjamin and Wilma (Hyatt) Cooper in Grassy Lick, Ky.

Survivors include two brothers, Hyawtha Cooper of Blue Creek and Paul Cooper of West Union; two sisters, Freda Nelson of Blue Creek and Glatis Mayers of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.