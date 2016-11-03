WUHS holds annual Beta Club and Honor Society inductions

Story and photos by Jamie Puckett –

The West Union High School National Beta Club and National Honor Society (NHS) held their annual induction ceremonies on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both ceremonies involved a candle-lighting ritual and the various students taking their oaths to the clubs.

The National Beta Club and the National Honor Society are both organizations that are based on character, citizenship, scholarship, and leadership. Beta Club members must obtain 30 hours of community volunteer work and can join the club as sophomores, while the NHS must also obtain 30 hours of volunteer work, students must be a junior to be accepted. All volunteer hours are counted on an annual basis.

The junior and senior National Honor Society inductees for the 2016-2015 school year include: Haley Daniels, Kaley Daniels, Erin Downey, Eli Fuller, Braydan Gaffin, Kelsea Hamilton, Alaina Harover, Sianna Mills, Shruti Nayak, and Matthew Grooms. The senior members of the NHS include: Craig Horton, Cassidy Blythe, Rebekah McCarty, Chelsey Yates, MacKenzie Smith, Hannah Howard, Andrew Weeks, Coal McClanahan, Emily Wilson, Shannon Runyan, Kira Gifford, Kendall Gallowitz, Macy Mullenix, Janson Kramer, and Savannah McFarland.

The new National Beta Club inductees include: Houston Adkins, Jaycee Baldwin, Mackenzie Bickett, Conner Campbell, Alex Clark, Chase Cummings, Lindsey Daniel, Emilee Davis, Abigail Diabiaso, Erin Downey, Kim Frasher, Dylan Grooms, Josie Hackworth, Morgan Henry, Dezarae Hornberger, Heidi Hunter, Lucy Kersey, Mckenzie Kirker, Rivers Lewis, Carson McFarland, Nathan Music, Tanner Neal, Josie Parker, Jacob Pell, Ryan Evans, Kiersten Rowe, Andrew Sapp, Jessica Silhavy, Harley Silvia, and Andre Wolke.

The returning members of the National Beta Club include: Cassidy Blythe, Brittany Caldwell, Caitlyn Cooper, Jackson Crask, Haley Daniels, Kaley Daniels, Mason Fannin, Jared Fenton, Tyler Fowler, Eli Fuller, Adam Fulton, Braydan Gaffin, Kendall Gallowitz, Lanie Gibson, Kira Gifford, Matthew Grooms, Madison Hall, Kelsea Hamilton, Alaina Harover, Wes Hayslip, Hannah Hilterbrand, Craig Horton, Brooklyn Howelette, Hannah Howard, Skyler Johnson, Janson Kramer, Elijah McCarty, Rebekah McCarty, Coal McClanahan, Savannah McFarland, Sianna Mills, Macy Mullenix, Shruti Nayak, Dakota Nehus, Sampson Riddell, Shannon Runyan, Madelyn Sanders, Zachariah Sentney, Chris Silhavy, MacKenzie Smith, Tyler Swearingen, Ethan Thompson, Andrew Weeks, Madison Welch, Christa Williams, Taylor Williams, Emily Wilson, and Chelsey Yates.

Ms. Tess Holloway and Ms. Erica Meade share the role as co-advisor for each club.