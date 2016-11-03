Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet Howard L Shields Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday
Trio of local runners headed to state cross-country meet

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Manchester junior Ethan Pennywitt, right, cheered on by father Lonnie Bilyeu, will become the first Greyhound in the school’s history to compete in the state cross-country meet this Saturday at National Trail Raceway.
Pennywitt will be first MHS runner in school history to compete at highest level –

By Mark Carpenter –
Photo by Michelle Bilyeu –

A record breaking season continued for a junior from Manchester while a local family’s running dynasty continued at last weekend’s regional cross-country meet, held at Pickerington North High School.  With trips to the state meet on the line, a trio of Adams Countians earned the right to advance and for one of them, it will be a historical moment for his school.
Continuing what has been beyond a memorable fall, Manchester junior Ethan Pennywitt will on Saturday become the first-ever runner wearing a Greyhound uniform to step to the start line of the OHSAA state cross-country meet.  Already with a number of school records safely tucked away, Pennywitt achieved another of his goals for the season with his performance at the Oct. 29 regional meet.
In a field of 135 runners in the Division III boys race, the top five teams and all other individuals in the top 20 earn the right to run at state and by virtue of placing 12th overall, Pennywitt earned his right to move on.  He finished the race in a time of 17:04.48, which is not as good as the school record that he set twice earlier this fall, but still good enough to reach the state goal.  Besides looking to find himself on the winner’s stand at the end of the race, Pennywitt has set a goal of breaking his school record again, this time on the biggest stage.
Manchester head coach Vic Bowman is retiring at the end of the season, and what better way to head off into the sunset than by taking the first runner in school history to the state meet.
“You could not have picked a more deserving or harder working runner to be the first Manchester runner to reach the state meet,” said Bowman.  “Ethan has been running with me since he was little and always told me that he was going to set the school record and was going to take me to the state meet.  Despite the setbacks he faced in his first two years of high school, he stayed focused on his goals and trained hard this summer to give himself a shot at reaching his goal this year.  I was dubious that he would be able to make it this year as a junior, but he never wavered in his determination and insistence that he would do it this year.”
“Ethan achieving his goal also enable me to reach one of my goals of making it to the state meet in cross-country for the first time in my 25 years at Manchester.  The only goal left for him is to try and lower his school record Saturday at National Trail.”
Pennywitt is not the only male runner from Adams County who will line up for the Division III boys race on Saturday as the Seas family’s running successes will continue when junior Matt Seas makes his appearance in the state meet.  Seas placed fifth in the regionals at Pickerington, finishing the race with a time of 16:33.42, earning the right to advance for the second consecutive season.
Matt will not be the only representative of the Seas family to appear at the start line on Saturday as younger sister and sophomore Jenny Seas also earned here second consecutive trip to state by finishing a very strong second in the Division III girls regional race with a time of 18:55.42.  Last year, Jenny placed 10th in the state cross-country meet and will be one of the heavy favorites to find her way to the medals podium at race’s end.
The Southern Hills Athletic Conference also has a regional cross-country champion team as the Fairfield Lions placed first in Division III, while Blake Rigdon of Eastern Brown qualified as an individual by finishing third at regionals.
The state cross-country meets will be held this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the National Trail Raceway on Hebron, Ohio.  The Division III Boys race begins at 11 a.m., while the Division III Girls race is set for 1:30 p.m.

