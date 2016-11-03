Green-White Night, OHSAA Meeting at WUHS on Nov. 9

The annual Green and White Night to kick off the 2016-17 basketball seasons will come to West Union High School on Nov. 9.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a chili supper sponsored by the WUHS Baseball team and at 6:30 p.m., the Green and White Night action begins where all the Dragon basketball squads for the upcoming season will be introduced along with many other surprises.

Immediately following the festivities, the school will hold its winter sports OHSAA meeting, beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. All parents of athletes are required to attend one of these meetings per school year.