AEP Ohio employees support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Photo by Patricia Beech –

AEP Ohio field employees proudly wore pink hard hats during the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The hats are part of an inaugural campaign—AEP Ohio Hearts On The Line—to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“Several of our employees have been personally affected by breast cancer,” said Julie Sloat, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer. “We want every person impacted by this disease to know that we stand beside and support them in the fight against breast cancer.”­­­­

This campaign is about more than just wearing pink hard hats; it’s fostering a community for those who have had a personal experience with breast cancer.

“Seeing the pink and knowing that AEP Ohio is supporting breast cancer awareness means a lot to me,” said Austin McMillon, AEP Ohio employee and husband of Julie McMillion, a breast cancer survivor.

AEP Ohio employees will be raising funds for breast cancer research as well as participating in awareness walks and events throughout Ohio. AEP Ohio will match all fundraising dollars raised up to $5,000 through the AEP Ohio Foundation. The matching funds will be donated to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

“Seeing the pink hats, it is such a show of support,” said Julie McMillion. “Whether you are a survivor, or someone currently fighting breast cancer, it just means so much to you to know you are not fighting alone.”