Howard L Shields, 75 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. He was born in Peebles on July 28, 1941, the son of the late Robert and Lilly Houser Shields, of Peebles. Howard is survived by his wife, Peggy; three sons, Joseph McCann, Shannon McCann, and Kirk Shields; and three daughters, Crystal Blevins, Amy Shields, and Lisa Shields; and several grandchildren. Howard served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Conflict.

On behalf of Howard’s wishes, he is to be cremated. Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.