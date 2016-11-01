WUHS FFA attends National Convention



By Jamie Puckett –

Members of the West Union High School FFA recently traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to participate in the 89th annual National FFA Convention and Expo.

The theme for the convention this year was “Transform.”

According to national FFA headquarters, “The future of agriculture is strong and as the population continues to grow, so does the need for a healthy and abundant food supply. Together, FFA members can continue to educate others on the importance of agriculture.” At the convention, students were exposed to different techniques for agriculture production and agriculture business. The FFA students learned about healthy eating, national drought, and agricultural safety.

They also learned about non-agricultural issues such as bullying, communication, and the political future of the world. Lastly, the students visited with local businesses and colleges.

It was a truly multicultural experience for our West Union FFA members as they met other students from all over the United States at the convention.