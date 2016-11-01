Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Brittany Lloyd

SCHOOL: Peebles High School

PARENTS: Josh and Tonya Lloyd

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Volleyball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Jamming on the bus rides

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: “Get on the line.”

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Accidentally giving Jessica a bloody nose in practice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Anything besides Country

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging out with my friends

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Beyonce

FUTURE PLANS: Go to college and major in Biological Sciences