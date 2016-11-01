Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Brittany Lloyd
SCHOOL: Peebles High School
PARENTS: Josh and Tonya Lloyd
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Volleyball, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Jamming on the bus rides
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: “Get on the line.”
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Accidentally giving Jessica a bloody nose in practice
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Anything besides Country
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging out with my friends
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Beyonce
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college and major in Biological Sciences