News NAHS holds Beta Club Induction About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender November 1, 2016 Leave a comment The North Adams High School Beta Club recently held its annual Candlelight Induction Ceremony. The ceremony was held in the round room and began with an invocation by Club President Maddie Toole. Next, club sponsor Kelly Boerger went over the national guidelines for membership before the club officers were inducted. The ceremony then focused on inducting 47 new members with sophomore Ethan Campbell acting as club representative. This is the largest group of new inductees at North Adams and will allow the club to earn the honor of being named “A Beta Club of Distinction” for the third year in a row. In order to earn this honor, clubs must increase their enrollment by a minimum of 10%. NAHS Beta Club Officers are: President – Maddie Toole, Vice President – Avery Harper, Secretary – Jordyn Kell and Treasurer – Eden Sexton. Pictured above are the newly inducted members.