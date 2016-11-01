Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery

Opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 and running Nov. 15, 16, and 17 at 6:30 p.m. each night, the Adams County Arts Council, with generous support from National Bank of Adams County, presents a light-hearted dinner theater murder mystery play “Café Murder”, at Moyer Winery and Restaurant, 3859 US-52 in Manchester.

Tickets (for dinner and the play) are on sale now for $25. Order by calling Bonnie Harover at Mosier Furniture and Appliance of West Union at (937) 544-2711. Don’t miss out on the fun – all of your friends will be talking about it until Easter.

The Story: Rosemary Saint-John is loud, annoying, and refuses to be ignored. Celebrating her birthday at a restaurant with her four kooky sisters – a hippie, a valley girl, a trucker and a banker – Rosemary makes enemies with everyone around her. When she mysteriously disappears, the only objective witnesses in Café Murder are the audience members.

They must cast their vote for the culprit who caused her to vanish. Was it one of Rosemary’s sisters? The self-taught detective? The passionate and clueless French chef? The polite and proper maître d’? The sarcastic waiter? No one is above suspicion in this delightful dinner theater murder mystery. Whether young or old, you’ll find lots of laughs at Café Murder.

The cast and crew are all Adams Countians: Phil Miskell is the Maitre D’, host and manager of Café Murder; Betsy Miskell is the unbearable hypochondriac Rosemary Saint-John; Rosemary’s sisters are played by Pat Seddon as Marjorie, a conservative banker, Angel McIlwain as Melanie, a peace-loving hippie, Astrid Johnson as Valerie, a ditzy Valley girl, and Jessica Huxmann as Volleny, a rugged truck driver. Nick Simonson is the charming and clueless French Chef; Ken Smith is the waiter serving the party; and Gary McClellan is Harris, a hyper, self-taught detective called in to investigate the crime.

Betsy Miskell directs the production; John McIlwain is stage manager. Nick Simonson provides technical support; Lynne Armstrong designed the programs; and Sally White assisted the production.