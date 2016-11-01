Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County
image_285Opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 and running Nov. 15, 16, and 17 at 6:30 p.m. each night, the Adams County Arts Council, with generous support from National Bank of Adams County, presents a light-hearted dinner theater murder mystery play “Café Murder”, at Moyer Winery and Restaurant, 3859 US-52 in Manchester.
Tickets (for dinner and the play) are on sale now for $25.  Order by calling Bonnie Harover at Mosier Furniture and Appliance of West Union at (937) 544-2711.  Don’t miss out on the fun – all of your friends will be talking about it until Easter.
The Story:  Rosemary Saint-John is loud, annoying, and refuses to be ignored.  Celebrating her birthday at a restaurant with her four kooky sisters – a hippie, a valley girl, a trucker and a banker – Rosemary makes enemies with everyone around her.  When she mysteriously disappears, the only objective witnesses in Café Murder are the audience members.
They must cast their vote for the culprit who caused her to vanish.  Was it one of Rosemary’s sisters?  The self-taught detective?  The passionate and clueless French chef?  The polite and proper maître d’?  The sarcastic waiter?  No one is above suspicion in this delightful dinner theater murder mystery.  Whether young or old, you’ll find lots of laughs at Café Murder.
The cast and crew are all Adams Countians:  Phil Miskell is the Maitre D’, host and manager of Café Murder; Betsy Miskell is the unbearable hypochondriac Rosemary Saint-John; Rosemary’s sisters are played by Pat Seddon as Marjorie, a conservative banker, Angel McIlwain as Melanie, a peace-loving hippie, Astrid Johnson as Valerie, a ditzy Valley girl, and Jessica Huxmann as Volleny, a rugged truck driver. Nick Simonson is the charming and clueless French Chef; Ken Smith is the waiter serving the party; and Gary McClellan is Harris, a hyper, self-taught detective called in to investigate the crime.
Betsy Miskell directs the production; John McIlwain is stage manager. Nick Simonson provides technical support; Lynne Armstrong designed the programs; and Sally White assisted the production.

