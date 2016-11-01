North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl
Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion

By virtue of their sixth place finish in the Division III District race, the Manchester Greyhounds boys’ cross-country squad will be competing in the regional race this coming Saturday in Pickerington.
Brother Matt, MHS Boys, Shupert, and Tucker also headed to regionals –

By Mark Carpenter –

Adams County will again be well represented in the regional cross-country races in 2016 as one full team and four individual runners will be vying for the coveted spots in the state tournament.  Last Saturday, Rio Grande University hosted the Division III District races and when all was said and done, Adams County had produced a district champion runner, as Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas continued her dominant fall season with a district title.

Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas is the Southeast District Division III girls cross-country champion, easily winning the girls race at Rio Grande on Saturday in a time of 18:54.31.
Just as she had done earlier in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference meet, Seas literally blew away the competition, again crossing the finish line over a minute earlier than the second place runner.  Her time of 18:54.31 will send her breezing into next week’s regional race, looking for a return trip to the state meet in Columbus.
Seas will not be the only girl from Adams County to make the trip to Pickerington on Saturday for regional competition.  The top six teams and individuals not on those teams but in the top 24 advance on to regionals and this year that will include West Union freshman Anna Shupert and Manchester senior Shyanne Tucker, who grabbed the last two available spots.  Shupert was 23rd with a time of 21:54.56, with Tucker right behind in 24th in a time of 22:05.95.
Two teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will be making the trip to Pickerington, as both the Fairfield Lady Lions and Eastern Lady Warriors qualified for regionals, placing fourth and sixth respectively in the team standings.
On the boys side, it will be Coach Vic Bowman taking his Manchester squad back to the regional competition as the Greyhounds finished sixth in the team standings, good enough to book the trip north on Saturday.

The Hounds were paced by junior Ethan Pennywitt, who finished eighth in a race of 196 runners with a time of 17:25.47.  When tabulating team scores, the top five runners from a school are the ones that count and after Pennywitt, the Hounds had junior Jamie Combs 30th in a time of 18:18.98, senior Brendon Kessler 55th at 19:36.86, freshman Dalton Williams 60th at 19:43.94, and freshman Josh Zamora 65th at 19:49.13.  The combination of those five was good enough for the “Dog Pack” to book a trip to the regional.
The SHAC will have two more teams in the regional boys race in Division III, including district champion Fairfield and Eastern Brown, who finished third.

In Division III boys, the top seven teams and the individuals not on those teams placing in the top 28 advance, and that meant that Peebles junior Matt Seas will be joining his younger sister in Pickerington on Saturday, also making a return trip to the regionals.  Matt Seas placed fifth in the Division III race with a time of 16:58.5, earning the right to move on.
Looking for the coveted spot in the state cross-country met, all of the Adams County regional qualifiers will travel on Saturday, Oct. 29 to Pickerington North High School.  The Division III Boys race begins at 11 a.m., with the girls set to leave the start line at 1:30 p.m.

