Come and weave a basket of love

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Join 4-H members and advisors on Saturday, Nov. 19 to weave a Baskets of Love for local Meals on Wheels recipients. Baskets will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. Contact the Extension office at 544-2339 to register or for more details.
Submitted by Carolyn Belczyk –

The Adams County 4-H Program is conducting its seventh annual Baskets of Love community service project this holiday season. Participants will weave a large jar candle basket to fill with goodies and give to local Meals on Wheels recipients. Weavers will have the option of purchasing a kit for $10 to take home and weave for themselves for use as a gift or holiday decoration. The service project is open to anyone in Adams County who would like to learn to weave, including youth and adults, 4-H members, advisors, parents, Scouts, church groups, and friends.
Basket weaving will take place on Nov. 19 in the Conference Room of the Adams County Government Center, 215 North Cross Street in West Union. The morning weaving session will last from 9:30 a.m. until noon, and the afternoon session will run from 1-3:30 p.m. Most weavers will complete this basket in one 90-minute session. Weavers may sign up for the session of their choosing by calling the Extension office at 544-2339.
This year’s basket is a large jar candle basket, ideal for Yankee-type jar candle. It can be woven in red, green, or navy. Instructors and helpers for the weaving sessions include 4-H advisors Kim Baker and Marlene Potts, 4-H members Kelsea Hamilton, and Carolyn Belczyk, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development.
Plans call for 30 baskets to be woven over the course of the day. After all baskets are completed, 4-H members will return in early December to help fill them with toiletries, candy, stationery items, and so on. They will also help wrap the baskets. Completed baskets will be ready for delivery to local Meals on Wheels recipients in mid-December, just in time for the holiday season. Drivers will select who on their route receives the baskets based on need.
One 4-H family, Linda Kimmerly and sons Sam and Joe, have been making potholders and holiday cards to include in the baskets. Other donations for the basket contents will be accepted through Nov. 30.
This community service initiative enables participants to explore the traditional Appalachian craft of basket weaving. Youth who participate may consider taking basket-weaving as a 4-H project in 2017 either as self-determined or creative arts project. Additional weaving classes will be offered to 4-H’ers in the coming months if there is interest.
Registration is first-come, first served. Weavers may be youth or adults, 4-H members, friends, Scouts, church groups, parents, or advisors.  To register, contact OSU Extension Adams County at 544-2339 for additional program details. Participation is limited to the first 15 registrants for each session.

