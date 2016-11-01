Murder Mystery Dinner Theater coming to Moyer Winery Come and weave a basket of love 4-H Maker Festival Held at Shawnee State University WUHS FFA attends National Convention Manchester students carve pumpkins for Woodland Altars Jack-O-Nation Prather’s to hold 2016 Election Day Sale Humane Society hosts annual Howl-O-Ween Fundraiser ‘Jack-O-Nation’ gives Adams County tourism a boost North Adams win volleyball sectional championship, tops Eastern in three sets Jenny Seas is Division III District Cross-Country Champion Senior Profile: Brittany Lloyd NAHS holds Beta Club Induction Commissioner Baldridge makes bid for “open” seat Democrat Dryden looking to win “open” commissioner’s seat October was National Bully Prevention Month at PES Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Devils ousted in district tournament Freedom Field hosts Super Saturday for youth football Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County
Adams County 4-H teen, Kelsea Hamilton, West Union, works with a 4-H Tech Wizard from another county to create an LED Ghost during Saturday’s Maker Festival at Shawnee State University.
Submitted by Carolyn Belczyk –

OSU extension staff from four counties collaborated with Shawnee State University faculty, students, and staff to provide a Maker Festival for members of the 4-H Tech Wizards program on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Festival was held at Shawnee and featured tours and demonstrations in the Chemistry, Plastics Engineering Technology, and Gaming Simulation departments; a stop in the University Center; and Maker Stations and demonstrations in the Teacher Education Building.
More than 65 4-H Tech Wizards from Adams, Jackson, Lawrence, and Scioto counties participated in the event with their adult and teen mentors. The 4-H Tech Wizards program is funded through a grant from the 4-H National Mentoring Program with the goals of providing youth with strong positive adult and teen role models and opportunities to participate in a variety of authentic STEM experiences. The event at Shawnee exposed participants to multiple STEM focused majors and potential careers and provided youth with opportunities to explore and participate in a variety of STEM activities at the Maker stations.

4-H Tech Wizards Madison Bayless, Winchester, engineers a harvester to be powered by Hex Bugs at the Scioto County Ag Bot Challenge Maker station.
Each of the 4-H Tech Wizards groups provided and staffed a Maker station. The Lawrence County group provided the Hay Kicker or Pumpkin Chunkin’ station, where youth engineered a catapult. Scioto County provided and staffed an Ag Bot station, where youth engineered harvesting equipment powered by Hex Bugs. The Jackson County group provided KEVA plank activities, and the group from Adams County provided two stations: a Color Blob activity staffed by North Adams Elementary School 4-H Tech Wizards youth and mentors, and Sphero Chariot Races, staffed by Peebles Elementary School teen mentors.
Additional Maker stations and demonstrations included a 3-D printing demonstration and LED light saber activity provided by Jamie Seger and family. Seger is an education technology specialist with the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University.
Eric Romich, a field specialist in energy development with OSU Extension based in Ottawa County, provided a solar demonstrator unit and related solar energy activities. Joe, Jo, and Jason Shuman, active members and advisors with the Ross County 4-H program, provided a robotics demonstration and related activities.

4-H advisor Taylor Goon and 4-H Tech Wizard Teagan Lloyd, both of Winchester, look on during a demonstration in the Chemistry Department during Saturday’s Maker Festival at Shawnee State University.
In addition, Adams County 4-H teens staffed several stations. Molly Bauman, Otway, worked with youth to make solar cockroaches; Kelsea Hamilton, West Union, staffed the LED ghosts station; and Jace Howard, Stout, worked with youth to create circuits and play pianos with marshmallows, fruits, and vegetables using Makey Makey kits and software.
Dr. Xiaodan Huang, Professor and Chair, Department of Teacher Education at Shawnee, and Timothy Davis, Coordinator, Clinical and Field Experience, worked with OSU Extension staff Carolyn Belczyk, Adams County and Jo Williams and Josi Brodt-Evans, Scioto County, to plan and implement the event.
The Maker stations and demonstrations were held in the Teacher Education Building, just off campus, and students from that and other departments on campus led the tours. Drs. Skip Miller and Adam Miller and their students in Engineering Technology facilitated the demonstrations and activities in the Plastics Engineering Technology and Gaming Simulation departments, and Dr. Andy Napper facilitated the demonstrations and activities in the Chemistry department.
Participating 4-H Tech Wizards received a goodie bag from Shawnee State University and a tour of the University Center, as well. Apples for the event were donated by Fuhrmann Orchards, LLC, Minford, OH.
The Maker Movement is part of the global do-it-yourself, innovation movement sweeping the globe. Maker Faires® and festivals are held around the world. According to Paul Hill, Specialist with Utah State University Extension, “‘Making’ is gaining traction as a strategy to engage young people in building their science abilities.  A Maker is someone who makes stuff: robots, crafts, furniture, art, or electronic gadgets. Riding the wave of the Maker Movement should be critically important to 4-H programs because many of these Maker projects incorporate a variety of STEM topics.” Participants in the event at Shawnee had a great time, while experiencing STEM. They had some fun, met and interacted with 4-H Tech Wizards from other counties, and were exposed to several STEM focused majors and potential careers during the campus tour portion of the program.

