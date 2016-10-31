Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning



Campaign will make Nov. 4 stop in Peebles –

National leaders for the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign will make a stop in Peebles on Friday, Nov. 4 to discuss the future of America. National representatives and local leaders will appear in support of Mr. Trump to discuss key issues impacting Ohio and America. The 10:30 a.m. rally is open to the public and all Trump supporters and media are encouraged to attend.

Headlining the event are leaders in the national Trump campaign and members of the agricultural advisory committee. Charles W. Herbster, National Chairman of the Agricultural and Rural Advisory Committee for the Donald J. Trump Campaign for President, Dr. Sam Clovis, Co-chair and National Chief Policy Advisor the campaign, and former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen will address issues facing America’s agricultural, rural communities and small businesses.

Trump commented, “The members of my agricultural advisory committee represent the best America can offer to help serve agricultural communities.”

On Friday, doors will open at 10 a.m. with the program beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at J. McCoy Lumber Co. Ltd.’s Wood Depot located at 6 North Main Street in Peebles.

Herbster is a fifth-generation farmer based in Nebraska. He is Owner of Herbster Angus Farms, and Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Conklin Company, a company that specializes in agriculture and animal health products, among others. Conklin prides itself as a privately owned company that has 45 years of experience offering unlimited opportunities for those looking to build a brighter future for their family, business and country.

Herbster said, “Donald Trump will be a champion for our rural communities, agriculture and the United States as we work to make America great again. I am humbled to be leading the agricultural advisory committee for Donald Trump who is clearly the only candidate with the best interests of the agricultural community at the heart of his policies. After eight devastating years of the failed Obama administration policies, it’s time for a change that allows rural America to thrive again. I am proud to be supporting Mr. Trump and bringing a message of encouragement to Adams County where the real weight of this election is truly understood.”

Clovis is an Iowa-based conservative serving as national Co-Chair for the Trump campaign. Clovis is a Morningside College economics professor, sharing his expansive expertise in economics, national security and international relations as a key member of Trump’s national operation. He describes Trump’s candidacy as historical and reinforces Trump’s unparalleled success and proven capability to get things done.

McEwen is a former Ohio State Representative and six-term member of Congress. Known as Ohio’s Congressman-At-Large, Congressman McEwen was responsible for the federal funding that resulted in the construction of State Route 32 and four bridges across the Ohio River. McEwen currently serves as executive director of the Washington based Council for National Policy

The event is hosted by local businessman and community leader, Jack McCoy. Pastor Phil Fulton of Union Hill Church will give the invocation. Kay Reynolds, Vice Chair of the Ohio Republican Party will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Having national Trump campaign leaders visit Adams County and the small and wonderful town of Peebles represents a breath of fresh air for all rural communities across this great country,” said event host Jack McCoy, President of J. McCoy Lumber Co. Ltd.

“I am hopeful that this event will reflect the support Donald Trump and Mike Pence have throughout Main Street America. Rural Ohio and America should feel encouraged and motivated with a sense of urgency to vote for Trump to change the direction of our country for the better.”