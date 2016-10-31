Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning Joyce Patterson Donna L Caldwell James E Martin Donna L Caldwell Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis
News

Trump rally coming to Adams County on Friday morning

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with Dr. Sam Clovis, Co-chair and National Chief Policy Advisor for the Trump campaign.


Campaign will make Nov. 4 stop in Peebles –

National leaders for the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign will make a stop in Peebles on Friday, Nov. 4 to discuss the future of America. National representatives and local leaders will appear in support of Mr. Trump to discuss key issues impacting Ohio and America. The 10:30 a.m. rally is open to the public and all Trump supporters and media are encouraged to attend.
Headlining the event are leaders in the national Trump campaign and members of the agricultural advisory committee. Charles W. Herbster, National Chairman of the Agricultural and Rural Advisory Committee for the Donald J. Trump Campaign for President, Dr. Sam Clovis, Co-chair and National Chief Policy Advisor the campaign, and former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen will address issues facing America’s agricultural, rural communities and small businesses.
Trump commented, “The members of my agricultural advisory committee represent the best America can offer to help serve agricultural communities.”
On Friday, doors will open at 10 a.m. with the program beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at J. McCoy Lumber Co. Ltd.’s Wood Depot located at 6 North Main Street in Peebles.
Herbster is a fifth-generation farmer based in Nebraska. He is Owner of Herbster Angus Farms, and Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Conklin Company, a company that specializes in agriculture and animal health products, among others. Conklin prides itself as a privately owned company that has 45 years of experience offering unlimited opportunities for those looking to build a brighter future for their family, business and country.
Herbster said, “Donald Trump will be a champion for our rural communities, agriculture and the United States as we work to make America great again. I am humbled to be leading the agricultural advisory committee for Donald Trump who is clearly the only candidate with the best interests of the agricultural community at the heart of his policies. After eight devastating years of the failed Obama administration policies, it’s time for a change that allows rural America to thrive again. I am proud to be supporting Mr. Trump and bringing a message of encouragement to Adams County where the real weight of this election is truly understood.”
Clovis is an Iowa-based conservative serving as national Co-Chair for the Trump campaign. Clovis is a Morningside College economics professor, sharing his expansive expertise in economics, national security and international relations as a key member of Trump’s national operation. He describes Trump’s candidacy as historical and reinforces Trump’s unparalleled success and proven capability to get things done.
McEwen is a former Ohio State Representative and six-term member of Congress. Known as Ohio’s Congressman-At-Large, Congressman McEwen was responsible for the federal funding that resulted in the construction of State Route 32 and four bridges across the Ohio River. McEwen currently serves as executive director of the Washington based Council for National Policy
The event is hosted by local businessman and community leader, Jack McCoy. Pastor Phil Fulton of Union Hill Church will give the invocation. Kay Reynolds, Vice Chair of the Ohio Republican Party will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Having national Trump campaign leaders visit Adams County and the small and wonderful town of Peebles represents a breath of fresh air for all rural communities across this great country,” said event host Jack McCoy, President of J. McCoy Lumber Co. Ltd.
“I am hopeful that this event will reflect the support Donald Trump and Mike Pence have throughout Main Street America. Rural Ohio and America should feel encouraged and motivated with a sense of urgency to vote for Trump to change the direction of our country for the better.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender