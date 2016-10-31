Joyce Patterson

Joyce Slack Patterson, 85 years, of West Union, passed away Saturday Oct. 29, 2016 at the Adams County Manor in West Union.

She was born in Fayette County on Sept. 19, 1931, the daughter of the late Hershel Graves and Mary Alexander Graves. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Slack, her second husband, Richard Patterson, a brother, Ronald Graves, of Wilmington, and one grandchild.

Joyce is survived by one son, Steve and Rita Slack of West Union; three daughters, Denise and Steve Johnson of Peebles, Connie and John Kidder of Peebles, and Penny Walcott of Florida; one sister, Phyllis Glommen of Colorado; as well as seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.

Joyce was employed as a postal carrier for the United States Post Office, and attended the Peebles Church of Christ.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with a burial to follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, with Dave Hopkins officiating.