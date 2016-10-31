Devils ousted in district tournament



North Adams wins back to back sectional titles –

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Patrice Yezzi England –

The 2016 season came to a disappointing close on Oct. 22 for the North Adams boys soccer team, but not until they put up quite a fight with the number 12 ranked team in the state in the district semi-finals.

Facing off in Athens with Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, the Devils gave the Bishops all they could handle before falling 1-0.

“We had our opportunities with their goalie (who is going to Division I Notre Dame), who made some huge saves,” said North Adams head coach Isaac Wooten.

The road to the district began for the Devils with a 4-0 win over Adena, getting two goals from Ben Figgins, and one each from Austin Lloyd and Tray Brand. The North Adams boys won their second consecutive sectional title on Oct. 19 when they edged out fellow SHAC member Fairfield 1-0 on a goal by Brand.

The loss in the district semis saw the Devils end their season with a record of 11-5-3. They set school records of 59 goals scored in a season and just 26 goals against, getting solid work all season from keeper Cole Wagner, who broke a school record by recording six shutouts.

With the season-ending loss to Rosecrans, the Devils said goodbye to a talented senior class that included Zeke Acosta, Patrick England, Kain Turner, Randall Hayslip, Austin Parks, Lee Hesler, and Ben Figgins.

“I want to thank all of my players for their hard work this season and all the parents and faculty for their support,” added Wooten.