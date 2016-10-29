James E Martin

James Edwin Martin, age 68, of Seaman, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at his home. He was born June 2, 1948, in Lancaster, the son of the late Robert B. and Marian L. (Joest) Martin, and was also the grandson of the late Stella Martin of Seaman.

Jim was a respiratory therapist and had served in many Cincinnati based hospitals and was a member of the United States Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War era. He was a 1967 graduate of Mariemont High School, had earned an Associate’s Degree from Cincinnati Technical College, was a certified scuba diver and was a member of the Cincinnati Zoo as well as the (Jacques) Cousteau Society.

Jim is survived by his girlfriend, Andree Hughes, of Cincinnati; three sisters, Sherry Eggers and Kimberly Lacalamito, both of Hillsboro, Betsy (Jeff) Harvey of Springfield; two nephews, Jacob Harvey of Springfield, Zachary Harvey of Beavercreek; a niece, Jillian Harvey of Springfield, as well as a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy Eggers.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2016 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Bill Haggard will officiate. The Highland County Honor Guard will present military honors following the life celebration at the funeral home. Burial at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 1p.m. until the time of the service at on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220.