Donna L Caldwell

Donna L. Caldwell age 70 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday,  October 26, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Caldwell was born on May 25, 1946 the  daughter of the late Louis and Louise (Smith) Ferlise in Long Beach California.  After her father’s discharge from the U.S. Navy after World War II, her family  settled in Middletown, Ohio where she was raised with her brother David. After  graduating from Middletown High School in 1964 she went on to earn her BA in  English from Capital University in 1968. In the summer of 1969 she married John  B. Caldwell and they settled into a small house in Middletown. Donna taught at  Roosevelt Middle School while John attended law school. She would also earned  her Master’s Degree from Miami University. After John’s graduation from law  school, he found employment at a small practice in West Union. The couple  moved there in January of 1974.  Donna quickly became very active within her new community in Adams County.  While working as the office manager for Young &amp; Caldwell law office and raising  her two children, she was a member and chairman of Shawnee District, Boy  Scouts of America; a member of the West Union Jr. Women’s Club and member  and President of the Women’s Club; Member and President of the 648 Mental  Health Board; Regional Leader of the Flood Assistance Program, Adams County;  Trustee for Southern Ohio Health Services Network and the Mental Health Board  of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto County; A member, Elder, Deacon and part of the  Bell Choir at the First Presbyterian Church in West Union; as well as many other  clubs and Committees. Donna was also an ardent supporter of many tax levies  within the county that supported schools and healthcare.  Donna was always willing to help others and always doing so with a smile, despite  numerous health problems of her own. She was a beloved wife, mother and  grandmother and she will be missed by many.  Donna is survived by her loving husband John B. Caldwell of West Union, OH;  daughter Katherine Jones and Michael of West Union, OH; son Chad Caldwell of  Amelia, OH; brother David Ferlise and Libby of Chillicothe, OH; two grandchildren  Austin and Allison Boone; sister in law Kaye Ferlise and good friend Peggy Trimble.  A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at 6:00 P.M. at the  First Presbyterian Church in West Union, Ohio with Phil Fulton officiating,  following cremation. A time of fellowship will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 the day  of the service at the church. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the  family.  Memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society, The First  Presbyterian Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.  Family and friends can sign Mrs. Caldwell’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

