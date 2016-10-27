Headed to the District Finals Betty D Cox Michael L Evans Thelma R Stamper Therese A Boerger Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award
Headed to the District Finals

Written by Peoples Defender
A goal by North Adams freshman Alaina Eiterman, right, with 9:34 to play was the insurance score for the Lady Devils in their 4-1 win over Southeastern in the Division III District semi-finals.
North Adams girls top Southeastern 4-1 –

By Mark Carpenter –

It was a perfect fall night for soccer on Wednesday night in Waverly and it turned out to be a near perfect night of soccer for Coach Dave D’Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils as they faced off with the Southeastern Lady Panthers in a Southeast District Division III district semi-final contest.  The Lady Devils were looking to avenge one of their two losses on the season and they did it in convincing fashion, breaking a second half 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals to claim the 4-1 win and a berth in the Saturday, Oct. 29 district championship game.
It has been a record-setting season for the North Adams girls and that continued with Wednesday night’s win, as they became the first girls soccer team in school history to advance to a district title game, and picked up Coach D’Avignon’s 250th win as a varsity high school coach.

North Adams senior Abby Shupert (10) got just enough of this ball to get it past the Southeastern goalkeeper with 28:51 left in the game, for what turned out to be the game-winning score for the Lady Devils.
“The girls were loose,” said Coach “D”.  “They were singing and having a great time on the bus ride over here.  They were ready to play.  They have been working hard all year to get where they are right now.  I don’t know how far this ride will go, but they are just now reaching their potential as a team.  As a coach, it’s great to see.  After the game, the girls were as happy as could possibly be.  The win felt good!”
Playing on the beautiful green turf of the Waverly football field, the Lady Devils made an early statement, in fact a “less than two minutes into the game” statement.  With 38:08 showing on the first half clock, a centering pass by North Adams’ Abby Shupert was intercepted by a Southeastern defender who cleared the ball, but right to the waiting Allison Harper, who from about 22 yards out, one-touched it into the air and over the arms of the outstretched goalie for the quick 1-0 lead.  Those next 38 minutes were a scoreless and physical defensive struggle, and the Lady Devils went to the intermission still clinging to the precarious one-goal advantage.

North Adams’ Taylor Hesler was called for a foul on this play, which led to the only Southeaster goal of the game, but for the night, Hesler was rock solid on defense, keeping the Lady Panthers from many scoring opportunities.
Six minutes into the second half, the lead was gone as Southeastern’s Kali Mitten tied the score.  A questionable foul was called on North Adams’ Taylor Hesler and the Lady Panther’s Audrey Wheeler took the free kick and chipped it over the defense to Mitten who won a one-on-one showdown with Lady Devils’ goalie Madee Shipley, but that was to be the only time that Shipley was beaten all night.
The sign of a good team is the ability to answer adversity and just four minutes later, the Lady Devils did just that and took the lead for good on an unusual goal, but a goal nonetheless.  About 20 yards out, North Adams’ Kitasha Mesmer made a long throw-in towards the goal, but it was cleared back by the Lady Panthers, only to see Mesmer track it down and launch a rainbow towards the back post and teammate Abby Shupert was right on the spot for the tap-in and the 2-1 lead.
As the on-field action intensified, no one supporting the Lady Devils thought that a one-goal lead was safe, and with 9:34 to play, those fears were dimmed by North Adams freshman Alaina Eiterman.  When Lakyn Hupp got control of the ball and made a run with a defender right on her hip, she fired a shot that the Southeastern goalie mishandled and Eiterman was right on the spot to knock it home and give her team a 3-1 advantage.
With nine minutes left, it was time for the Lady Devils to protect the two-goal lead, which they did to perfection, and just for good measure, added a goal in the final minute.  Playing with two forwards and an extra defender, Hesler controlled the ball near mid-field and passed the ball forward to Mesmer.  The North Adams senior flicked the ball over her head, turned, gathered it in, and fired a shot from 10 yards out for the score.  Coach D’Avignon substituted for the senior after her goal, as she left the game with large tears of joy streaming down her face and 41 seconds later, the final whistle sounded and a wild celebration began on the North Adams sideline and in the stands with their faithful fans.

North Adams goalie Madee Shipley goes full extension to keep this Southeastern shot out of the net in the Lady Devils’ 4-1 district semi-final win.
“It was so good to see all the parents, teachers, and friends enjoying the victory,” added Coach D’Avignon.  “That kind of support just makes it all more fun for the girls.  Everyone stayed around long after the game celebrating, hugging, and taking pictures, just savoring the win.”
The 4-1 victory improved North Adams to 13-2-3 on the season and now “boldly sends the Lady Devils to where no team has gone before”, and that is to the district championship game, where they will battle the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, who stand unbeaten at 15-0-2, but one of those ties came on Oct. 8 with  the Lady Devils, a 1-1 draw.
“By playing Wheelersburg, we have the chance to finish what we started with them earlier this month with the tie,” said Coach D’Avignon.  “We’d really like to win that game and bring a District Championship back home to North Adams and the SHAC.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s district title game is set for 1 p.m. back in Waverly.

