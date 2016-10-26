Therese A. Boerger, 53 years of Seaman, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.

She was born in Warren County on June 2, 1963, the daughter of the late Herman and Dolores Boerger of Seaman.

Besides her mother, Therese is survived by her seven brothers, Anthony Boerger of Peebles, George Boerger of Peebles, William Boerger of Seaman, Stephen Boerger of Cincinnati, Peter Boerger of Seaman, Louis Boerger of Minford and Karl A. Boerger of Seaman; and five sisters, Eilene Bryant of West Union, Lucy Kepler of Fruitdale, Barbara Boerger of Columbus, Rebecca Boerger of Columbus and Deborah Boerger of Georgia.

On behalf of Therese’s wishes, she is to be cremated.

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.