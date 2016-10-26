Thelma R. Stamper, 78, of West Union,passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 at the Adams County Manor. The Lawrence County, Ohio native was born Feb. 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Cecil and Carrie Lemaster Stamper.

She was a nurse’s aide for the Lawrence County General Hospital, retiring after 27 years of service and was a member of the Royersville Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister-in-law Grace Stamper.

She is survived by a brother Jerry Stamper, Jr. of Franklin Furnace; two sisters, Faye (Ralph) Tyo of Ironton and Linda (Steve) Daniels of West Union.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street in Ironton with the Rev. Ralph Tyo officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.