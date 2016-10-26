Michael L Evans

Michael Louis Evans, 69, of Manchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 11, 1947 to Kermit and Myrtle (Toppins) Evans in Gallipolis.

He was an Ohio State University graduate, a former Chief Probation Officer and Court Administrator for Adams County, and belonged to the Manchester F&AM #317.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Paul Evans.

He is survived by his mother Myrtle Evans of Whitehall; his fiancé Velma Potts of Manchester; his daughter Michelle Russell of Pataskala; his granddaughter Carley Russell; his fiancé’s children. Matt Potts of West Union, Jill Kennedy of Manchester, and Kathy Tolle of West Union; his fiance’s four grandchildren; his sister, Sue (Tom) Maynard of Pataskala; and two nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wilson Home for Funerals. David Paul will be officiating. Burial will follow at the East Liberty Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the Adams County Junior Boot Camp, 3435 Wheat Ridge Road, West Union, OH 45693.