Betty D. Cox, 84, of Rome, Ohio died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at

Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Ky. She was born

Sept. 23, 1932 in Green Township. She was preceded in death by her husband,

Carl “Jim” Cox and parents, Charles William and Eva Florence (Blanton) Spires.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie (Doug) Frost of Rome; three sons:,

Carl (Joyce) Cox of Green Township, Joe Cox of Green Township and Terry Cox of West Union; one half-sister, Linda (Charles) Nelson of Green Township; two half-brothers, Louis Spires of Rome and Danny (Phyllis) Spires of Green Township; four grandchildren, Kelly Frost, Darrin Frost, Timothy Cox and Nathan Cox; four great grandchildren, Dalton Cox, Ryan Frost, Landyn Frost and Sean Frost; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a homemaker.

The visitation is from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday. The interment will be at Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.