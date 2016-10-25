Lady Indians go down in straight sets to Valley in sectional play Manchester hosts the inaugural Southern Ohio Cheer Challenge NAHS girls claim soccer sectional title Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions Lady Devils will collect fourth consecutive SHAC gold ball trophy Lady Hounds ousted in sectional tourney opener Peebles Lions Club holding Thanksgiving fund raiser FFA Fruit sales have begun, run until Nov. 18 Historical marker is repaired PES will present ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Eagle Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center Open House showcases new unit PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water
Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions

Here is your 2016 SHAC Varsity Boys Cross-Country champion, Matt Seas of Peebles High School.
Here is your 2016 SHAC Varsity Boys Cross-Country champion, Matt Seas of Peebles High School.  Photo by Wade Linville

Pennywitt breaks MHS school record for third time this season in HS Boys race –

By Mark Carpenter –

Another successful season will continue for Coach Dave D’Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils soccer squad as they captured their second consecutive Division III sectional championship with a 6-0 win over the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on their home field in Seaman.  The Lady Devils had concluded their regular season the previous week with another 6-0 win over Piketon, but the tournament match up proved to be a bit tougher, if only for awhile.
The North Adams girls continue to shatter the school record book as a hat trick by Lakyn Hupp gave her 25 goals on the season, breaking a record that she shared last year with the graduated Cati Butler.  The three goals also gave Hupp 58 for her career, which is another NAHS record, which she will continue to add to in her senior year in 2017.  The win was also another shutout for goalie Madee Shipley, her 10th of the season, extending her own record.

Manchester’s Mckenzie Morrison is the 2016 SHAC Junior High Girls champion, winning last Saturday’s race in a time of 11:51.
Manchester’s Mckenzie Morrison is the 2016 SHAC Junior High Girls champion, winning last Saturday’s race in a time of 11:51.  Photo by Michelle Bilyeu

The first half of the sectional final contest was a struggle for the Lady Devils and the only score of the half was certainly a tough one for the Piketon defense to give up. Adams County was again well represented in the top 15, with Manchester's Abby Freeman fifth (12:40), North Adams' Ainsley Grooms sixth (12:54), West Union's Katie Fulton seventh (12:56), West Union's Kendra Grooms ninth (13:09), and also from WUJH, Adelyn Shupert 11th (13:!2).
The junior high girls team title was the only one that eluded Fairfield as Eastern Brown took first overall, with Manchester second.
The junior high season concluded with the SHAC Meet, but for the teams from the county high school, the week has been spent gearing up for the district races,which will take place this Saturday at Rio Grande University.

