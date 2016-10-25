Seas siblings are SHAC Cross-Country champions

Pennywitt breaks MHS school record for third time this season in HS Boys race –

Another successful season will continue for Coach Dave D’Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils soccer squad as they captured their second consecutive Division III sectional championship with a 6-0 win over the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on their home field in Seaman. The Lady Devils had concluded their regular season the previous week with another 6-0 win over Piketon, but the tournament match up proved to be a bit tougher, if only for awhile.

The North Adams girls continue to shatter the school record book as a hat trick by Lakyn Hupp gave her 25 goals on the season, breaking a record that she shared last year with the graduated Cati Butler. The three goals also gave Hupp 58 for her career, which is another NAHS record, which she will continue to add to in her senior year in 2017. The win was also another shutout for goalie Madee Shipley, her 10th of the season, extending her own record.

The first half of the sectional final contest was a struggle for the Lady Devils and the only score of the half was certainly a with Seas coming in second at 12:18. Adams County was again well represented in the top 15, with Manchester’s Abby Freeman fifth (12:40), North Adams’ Ainsley Grooms sixth (12:54), West Union’s Katie Fulton seventh (12:56), West Union’s Kendra Grooms ninth (13:09), and also from WUJH, Adelyn Shupert 11th (13:!2).

The junior high girls team title was the only one that eluded Fairfield as Eastern Brown took first overall, with Manchester second.

The junior high season concluded with the SHAC Meet, but for the teams from the county high school, the week has been spent gearing up for the district races,which will take place this Saturday at Rio Grande University.