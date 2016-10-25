PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board Friends of North Adams Library dedicate new brick Veterans Memorial Senior Profile: Landon Wright Geneva E Vogler Susan L Kremin Local golf teams complete play at state tournament Lady Dragons make school history with tournament win Browning gets hands-on look at NASA’s latest robotics Local beautician celebrates 80th birthday Health Department appeals to November voters Betty R Toller Senior Profile: Craig Horton Helen F Hoffer Super Saturday at Freedom Field Lady Dragons hang on for five-set victory over Manchester Seventh Grade Lady Hounds are SHAC Tournament champions Peebles Elementary announces September Students of the Month Rideout’s Muffler celebrating 40th anniversary this month Senior Citizens levy will appear on November ballot Bonnie J Orr Dorothy M Edenfield Senior Profile: Grace Barge Jerry Paquette Dragons get big 38-20 win at Green Manchester takes varsity team titles at West Union Invitational Lady Devils knock off Peebles on Volley For the Cure Night Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Senior Profile: Kelsey Friend Lady Dragons finish as District Runners-Up Sectional pairings announced for volleyball and soccer 2 and 3 and worried is me Patricia Clift Adams County Humane Agent saves abandoned dogs and puppies Tourism had major economic impact on Adams County in 2015 Senator Portman brings his campaign to Adams County Betty E Lawson Sanborn NAHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremonies Harlan W Benjamin Joyce A Lafferty Senior Profile: Lee Hesler Dragons get SHAC win, 2-1 over Fairfield North Adams tops Peebles in ‘Kickin Cancer’ battles Double duty coming at Boys’ State Golf Tournament as West Union and North Adams both qualify Humane Society providing ‘Straws For Paws’ North Adams Elementary honors students and staff Russell Rockwell Julie L Wagner Hobert C Robinson Samuel D McClellan Brenda S Bare Clarencce Walker Jr Dolly M Hilterbrandt Jack Roush Day returns to Manchester West Union FFA has busy opening to school year ODOT opens new full-service Maintenance Facility Peebles Elementary introduces Peer Mentoring program Frost is recipient of Morgan Memorial Scholarship Peebles Fire Department has a new addition Heritage Days return to Tranquility Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival begins Friday Caraway Farm hosts annual Pumpkin Festival ‘Run Gio’ makes a visit to Adams County Senior Profile: Mackenzie Smith West Union, North Adams grab top two spots in Division III golf sectional tournament This memory will live with me forever Will M Stern West Union and North Adams-State Bound! Lillian N Smith Betty R Shelton Barbara ER Bohl Brenda Farley Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow
PES teacher honored by ACOVSD Board

Written by Peoples Defender
Peebles Elementary teacher Polly Spiller was recently honored by the ACOVSD Board of Education for her heroic actions in saving a student from choking. Spiller, center, is pictured here with board member Judy Campbell and Superintendent Richard Seas.
Spiller receives Certificate of Appreciation after saving choking child –

By Patricia Beech –

“We are surrounded in our community by real-life heroes, and Polly Spiller is one of them!”
So says Amanda Lamb, Principal at Peebles Elementary, after Spiller’s quick actions recently saved a student who was choking in the school’s cafeteria.
“As a school administrator, it makes me confident that our school and students are safe when we have individuals such as her as part of our staff,” said Lamb.
Spiller doesn’t think of herself as heroic, and says she’s surprised to be cast in that role.
“There was an adrenalin rush when it happened,” says Spiller. “But it’s just something you do if someone is in need and you know what to do – you just do it.”
Spiller, an Intervention Specialist at Peebles Elementary, was recently honored by the Ohio Valley District’s school board members who presented her with a Certificate of Appreciation.
Spiller shrugs it off, “It’s just something you do, it’s not something you expect to get a call from the newspaper about, or an email from the superintendent asking you to come to the next board meeting.”
Spiller, like all teachers receives yearly CPR and AED training through the school district.
“I think many people train for these types of incidents thinking they will never really have a need for the skills,” said Principal Lamb, “Of course, we all hope that we are never faced with a situation in which we have to make snap decisions that could result in saving a life, but we must all be prepared for the unexpected.”
Spiller says throughout the incident she was concerned the Heimlich Maneuver wouldn’t be effective. “I’ve never had to do the Heimlich before,” she says. “ I was worried about whether or not it was working, but the student finally coughed up the obstruction.”
Following the incident, Principal Lamb presented Spiller with a certificate of thanks. “She used her training and knowledge to save a life,” said Lamb. “She assessed the situation and reacted in an appropriate and timely manner.”
While Spiller appreciates the recognition she’s received, she says her actions were just part of her job as a teacher.
“Teachers wear many hats – this is just one of them,” she says. “Anyone else would have done the same thing.”

